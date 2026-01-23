Woman sexually assaulted at Port of Spain school

- File photo

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman in a lab at a secondary school in Port of Spain.

The woman told police that on January 22, at around 12.15 pm, she realised she had left her cellphone charger in her bag on a desk in the laboratory and went to look for it.

Upon reaching there, the 26-year-old victim realised her bag was not where she had left it.

She saw a man she knew in the room and after a brief conversation, went into another room nearby to look for the bag.

When she tried to leave that room, the man stood in the doorway blocking her path.

He pulled out a knife and ordered her to go back into the room.

The woman complied and the suspect instructed her to unbutton her shirt before he sexually assaulted her.

He then forced her to take off her pants and underwear and lie on a table as he continued pointing the knife at her.

The suspect assaulted her again and then held the knife to her throat from behind.

The victim tried to push him away but he continued his assault and when he was done, threatened the woman before allowing her to leave.

Woodbrook police are investigating the incident.