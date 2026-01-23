Windies into World Cup Super Sixes

West Indies U19 batsman Zachary Carter celebrates scoring a century against South Africa, on Thursday, during their ICC U19 World Cup match, in Namibia. -

WINDHOEK, Namibia: Fuelled by standout performances by opener Zachary Carter and pacer Shaquan Belle, the West Indies Under-19s sailed into the Super Six phase of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup on a winning note with a 55-run victory over South Africa here on Thursday.

Carter’s superb 114 off 104 balls, which included eight sixes and eight fours, was the mainstay of West Indies’ total of 234 in 47.5 overs after choosing to bat first at the High Performance Oval.

Belle then grabbed career-best figures of 6-40 in his 10 overs to almost single handedly bowl his team to victory, as South Africa could only muster 179 in 37.4 overs.

It was the second win of the tournament for the West Indies and helped them finish second in Group D behind unbeaten Afghanistan, with South Africa also advancing to the next phase after placing third.

The heavy-set Carter had been struggling for runs in the tournament but found his mojo at the right time.

He added 33 runs with opener Tanez Francis, before the latter was dismissed by left-arm pacer JJ Basson for 14.

Carter, who was named Player-of-the-Match, then added 82 runs for the second wicket with captain Joshua Dorne, which saw the Windies progress to 115 for one in the 23rd over.

But Basson struck three times in the space of four deliveries to completely change the momentum and put South Africa in the driver’s seat. He began by having Dorne caught for 20 and with his next two deliveries he dismissed the in-form Jewel Andrew and the dangerous Shamar Apple for ducks to reduce West Indies to 115 for four.

Carter then found another ally in Jonathan van Lange, with the two sharing a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket that carried their side to relative safety.

During their alliance, Carter brought up his century off 89 balls by thumping left-arm pacer Jason Rowles for two sixes in the 33rd over.

However, just as they were preparing to shift gears, Carter was bowled by James, with his dismissal sparking a West Indies middle order collapse in which they lost their next six wickets for 41 runs, including their last three for the addition of a solitary run.

Basson was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers with 5-23, while Rowles took 2-44.

It didn’t take long for Belle to make his mark with the ball, as he had Adnaan Lagadien caught at mid-on for 10 after he miscued his pull shot.

Spinner Isra-el Morton deceived Jorich van Schalkwyk with a delivery that turned the other way to trap him plumb in front, before Belle dismissed captain Muhammad Bulbulia in identical fashion to Lagadien, to leave South Africa 40 for three.

Rowles and Armaan Manack tried to rebuild the innings during a 42-run partnership for the fourth wicket, before the latter was run out for 17 to leave the game in the balance.

Left-arm spinner Vitel Lawes produced a gem of a delivery that spun past the outside edge and hit Rowles’ off stump to dismiss him for the topscore of 46 off 40 balls, to put the West Indies in control at 115 for five in the 24th over.

Belle then returned to snare the next four wickets of Paul James for seven, Daniel Bosman for 19, Michael Kruiskamp for five and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka for 26, as South Africa slumped to 167 for nine.

Pacer Jakeem Pollard then wrapped up the match by having Basson caught behind for three to spark wild celebrations among his teammates. CMC