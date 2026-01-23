TT U-20s continue scoring form in Invitational Series

TT U20 Derrel Garcia. - File photo

The TT Under-20 footballers continued their high-scoring form ahead of the Concacaf Under-20 Qualifiers with a 5-0 win over TT Premier Football League outfit AC Port of Spain at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on January 21.

The victory followed up TT’s 6-0 mauling of St Vincent and the Grenadines on January 19 at the same venue.

In the latest win, it was captain Derrel Garcia who got TT rolling again with an 11th-minute strike from outside the 18-yard box, a lead the national team held until halftime.

The floodgates opened in the second half as four other players got their names on the scoresheet.

In the 57th minute, Malachi Webb converted a header and Giovanni Hospedales scored a header of his own from a corner in the 70th to make it 3-0.

A few neat passes led to the fourth goal scored by Jaden McShine in the 77th minute, before Caden Trestrail got the final item in the 83rd minute.

TT will play their final match of the Invitational Series against Grenada on January 23 at the Ato Boldon Stadium at 8 pm.

In the first match on January 23, St Vincent and the Grenadines will battle AC Port of Spain at 6 pm.

TT are using these matches to prepare for the Concacaf qualifying tournament, which kicks off in Costa Rica in February.