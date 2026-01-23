Thank you, Newsday

THE EDITOR: When I retired about 15 years ago, after decades of honest toil and sweat in the oil-belt, I suddenly had time to sit down and actually read the local newspapers.

Of the three dailies, I gravitated towards the Newsday simply because I found it to be just like myself – straightforward, honest and with no pretensions.

Yes, there were mistakes along the way, comical errors including, what for me was a classic – a headline on the front page: Christine Kanagloo is Senate President. I had a good laugh at that one.

But generally, I thought that Newsday strived to be balanced in its reporting while at the same time providing its readers with a range of columnists who brought their own individual views and analysis on national and international issues and developments.

A few writers from yesteryear still easily spring up in my mind including: Suzanne Mills – especially her No Red House for Manning column campaign, Marion O'Callahan and Anne Hilton.

Of the current crop, Professor Ramesh Deosaran wrote with a clarity and depth of knowledge which underlined his understanding of critical national issues.

Paolo Kernahan's witticism was something I looked forward to weekly and I applauded Debbie Jacob for her unwavering commitment to prison reform and the importance of reading.

Of your news writers, I must say Paula Lindo, Sean Douglas and Corey Connelly stood out for me.

Newsday became my personal favourite of the local newspapers, so much so, that I began to send in letters, some of which were published and some others, not.

What separated Newsday from the other two, was its fierce independence and its braveness in sometimes going against the norm and convention to give its readers not only the news, but also the news behind the news.

When she was younger, my granddaughter, who back then – and even now – is not a newspaper person, used to wait patiently for Sundays to reach when she could get her hands on the games and colouring pull-out section of the Sunday Newsday. It was Newsday who introduced her to Sudoku.

So when news came recently of Newsday's impending closure, I felt a sadness that was akin to me losing a $50 on a play whe mark which I was certain to come, or looking forward to a good wrap chicken roti from Sheila's only to be told...all the roti done!

All jokes aside, it is not only very sad to see a national newspaper close down, it is also of great concern to me, as it should be to all citizens, especially in an age of lies and agendas masquerading as legitimate news on social media.

For two weeks, I've been unable to purchase a Newsday and only earlier this week was I was told it is now strictly online. I am not even certain this letter will make its way in whatever digital version Newsday still is in, until it ceases.

But for what it's worth, I say a warm "thank you" to the reporters, photographers and other staffers who toiled over the years, to ensure Newsday was published. I am forever grateful.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando

Editor's Note: The completed letters page was e-mailed to Lee Merrick, to show the letter was published.