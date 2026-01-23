South Oropouche mechanic killed outside shop

- File photo

A South Oropouche mechanic, identified as Dynesh Sookoo, 44, was gunned down outside his Mon Desir Road business place on January 22.

Police said the man was at his business place when, around 5 pm, he informed his fiancée he was stepping outside to meet a customer. She told officers she then heard several loud explosions and found Sookoo lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Police arrived on scene before medical personnel and attempted to render CPR. Paramedics were unable to find signs of life when they arrived shortly after, and Sookoo was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.

The body was removed pending an autopsy.

Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations.