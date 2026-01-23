Sisters gunned down 7 months apart

Kellyann Lemessy. -

The sister of a 2025 murder victim suffered a similar fate on January 22 when she was gunned down in Lazzari Village in Rio Claro.

The police identified the latest victim as 37-year-old Kellyann Lemessy.

She was shot and killed in a car in a yard along the Naparima Mayaro Road.

When police responded, the car was still idling with bullet holes in the windscreen.

A car believed to be the getaway vehicle was later found abandoned on San Pedro Road, Poole Village, Rio Claro.

Lemessy's sister, Cassie-Ann "Candice" Lemessy, 41, was shot dead in her van on June 17, 2025, at Church Road, Mayaro, near her home. She was the mother of two and worked as a contractor.

On June 30, three days after her funeral, investigators arrested 35-year-old Samuel Paul, also from Mayaro. He was later charged with Cassie-Ann's murder. The case is pending in court.

Weeks earlier, in May 2025, Lemessy and another close female relative allegedly attacked a close male relative in Mayaro, leaving him with burn injuries.

The two women later appeared in court, charged with causing him grievous bodily harm, and were granted bail. Police said this matter is also still pending in court.

So far, the police have been unable to confirm whether all the incidents were linked, and the motive remains unclear.

Police from the Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were on the scene.