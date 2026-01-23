Security officer shoots himself in foot

- File photo

A 36-year-old Amalgamated Security Service Ltd officer was hospitalised after his gun went off, hitting him in the foot while on duty on January 22.

Police said a nurse at the San Fernando General Hospital contacted the Marabella Police Station around 10 pm, stating a man had been brought into the accident and emergency department suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

At the facility, the man told officers he and another officer were making checks on TSTT installations around 9.30 pm when he leaned over the railing of the Point a Pierre Bridge while holding his issued Escort 12-gauge shotgun. He said he heard a loud explosion and then felt a burning sensation in his right foot.

Police are continuing investigations.