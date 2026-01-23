San Juan/Laventille corporation transport yard plagued by faeces, mosquitoes

- File photo

Workers at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation transport yard on the Eastern Main Road have complained about their working conditions, noting a leaking cesspit was making them sick.

Newsday spoke to workers on January 22, who said there were many issues on the premises.

“There’s a cesspit that has been overflowing constantly. There’s a source of water that comes in, and on top of that, in the back there collects a lot of water when the rain falls, so that helps full it up a little faster. When it fulls up now, it starts overflowing and flowing in between the wall that separates us and (another business place). There’s a watercourse behind there that flows into the San Juan River that goes into the Caroni River.

“That’s one of our concerns. Another concern is we have a lot of snails at this time. We have mosquitoes because of a stagnant drain. We have urinals with poor drainage infrastructure. We have a lot of derelict vehicles on the compound as well, so they harbour a lot of creatures and health hazards.”

The workers said despite multiple complaints to the management of the yard, they were being penalised for not wanting to stay on the compound or drive faulty vehicles.

“They want the workers to stay here from 7 am to 4 pm, otherwise they cut our time. It’s a bit overbearing as this has been happening over a period of years. They’ve actually moved workers. Mind you, they’re not paying our allowances.”

They said the fault belonged to both management as well as the previous and current administrations.

“Management failed to do a lot of things. Right now we have a lot of working vehicles sitting in the yard that need repairs and servicing, there’s a backhoe with a leaking boomer that has not been serviced in over a year. They want these vehicles to go out on the road every day, and if you say no, they have a problem with it, so much so that they try to punish you by either not paying your allowances or cutting your time any time they’re not finding you on the compound. But how you want men to stay in this place?”

A worker said he contracted dengue on the compound in early 2025 and had to be taken to the hospital by his coworkers. He said he thought it was the flu.

“I control the mosquitoes at home, I spray around my house so I don’t have this amount of mosquitoes. But coming here, sitting down, because I’m an early bird, I come to work early, sometimes with nothing to do if the vehicles don’t go out, but I’m here still in the yard. So the mosquitoes biting you from morning to afternoon and when you leave here, you’re itchy, lumpy, in discomfort.”

They said they had been begging management to address the issues but nothing had been done.

Another worker said there was a shortage of logbooks used to track the movement of the vehicles.

“Government vehicles may have a logbook or a work ticket, police and defence force vehicles may have a work ticket. They don’t have money to buy logbooks from the government printery, so we found one logbook and photocopied it, endless photocopies, for some of these vehicles to go out. Yes, they have insurance, but some aren’t inspected, because they need repairs and if it’s not fixed, they will fail the inspection.”

They said over the years, there had been an attempted systematic breakdown of the transport yard, which they said is the backbone of every corporation.

“From here, vehicles are dispatched to emergencies, to burgesses, for daily work, whether it be collection of garbage, construction work, dropping materials to workshop. We make the work happen, not the ones in the offices. They do all the paperwork, but we are the ones that make it happen.”

The workers said they had spoken to management, the union, councillors, but nothing had been done.

Another issue raised was the procurement of vehicles for regional corporations by the Works Ministry.

“This is absolute nonsense because the type of terrain some of these corporations cover, our corporation has some of the most difficult, any one of the corporations that control the northern range, Blanchisseuse, Arima, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna/Piarco, parts of Port of Spain and Diego Martin have some of the most terrible terrain. It’s narrow roads, mountainous areas, cliffs on one side, embankments on the other. We have vehicles here in the yard that crashed on the way to Maracas with workers in them because of brakes failure and other issues.

“They mostly buy vehicles that suit across the board, so they buy vehicles for flat lands, they’re not buying some of the vehicles that are needed so we’re ending up with second-class equipment to go out and perform our daily duties and still get them done, and still they don’t send us the money and the clearance to at least maintain the vehicles that they acquire to keep them functioning so we could go back out there to conduct our business on a daily basis.”

When contacted by Newsday via phone on January 22, San Juan/Laventille Corporation chairman Richard Walcott said he had been unaware of the issue. He said the CEO of the corporation also indicated she was unaware of the issue.

“Something like that would come through the council or even to the CEO, but we hadn’t heard about it.

“I spoke to the CEO and no-one at either of our offices were aware of the issue. That report never reached to us and whoever they reported it to, should have dealt with it. They did not reach out to the office of the chairman or the CEO to tell us about it

“The CEO assured me it would be dealt with first thing in the morning. The thing is our cesspool truck is not working. But by tomorrow morning the CEO will sort that out.”