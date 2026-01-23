Roger George revisits Singing Sandra’s Nobody Wins a War

Roger George. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

At a time when the world is facing much conflict, division and uncertainty, soca artiste Roger George has released a moving and timely remake of the late Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) iconic Nobody Wins a War. The song was penned by songwriter and former Calypso Monarch Ortneil Bacchus, also known as Tobago Crusoe. Re-arranged by the legendary Leston Paul, the production preserves the song’s sacred essence while enhancing it with layered musical depth, contemporary nuance and deep respect for the original.

For George, the opportunity to record the remix was humbling and meaningful. “The opportunity came to me to voice the remix and I accepted. Singing Sandra is a legend,” he said. Recalling first hearing the song in 1992, he added, “I was still in Charlie’s Roots at the time and I was very much impressed by Singing Sandra’s infectious performance. I always loved the song and the lyrics penned by Ortneil Bacchus are so relevant.” George was later introduced to Bacchus when he recorded the song. “I take this opportunity to thank Crusoe for his approval and blessings” he said.

Shaped by community, conviction

At 53, George is an artiste shaped by community, conviction and a deep sense of responsibility to message and meaning. Born and raised in St Joseph, he describes his early life as challenging but grounding. “Let’s just say that my upbringing was not a bed of roses, but I had food, shelter, love and support from my family and my village,” he said. “Growing up in St Joseph really helped shape who I am today because, as they say, it took that village to raise this child.”

Music played a significant role in his household, even though he was the only musician in the family. “My siblings used to complain about me making noise in the shower when I sing, but my parents always believed in me and always pushed me,” George recalled. “They knew someday I’ll make a difference.”

That calling became undeniable at age 14 while he attended St Augustine Senior Comprehensive. “I felt something boiling inside of me that needed to come out. I wanted to share with the world,” he said. Known for singing and tapping desks during class, George said his passion initially landed him in trouble. “They would send me to the principal’s office until the principal realised that I had a talent and that’s when he allowed me to represent the school at the Junior Calypso Monarch in 1988.” George emerged victorious at the competition.

Influenced by cultural giants such as The Mighty Sparrow, David Rudder and Christopher "Tambu" Herbert, George went on to carve out a respected place in the local and international music scene. One of his most formative experiences came as a frontline performer with Xtatik alongside Machel Montano – an experience he describes as amazing and humbling. “It taught me a whole lot about the business side of the music and it stretched my versatility as an artiste,” he said. “Sharing the frontline with Machel also proved that where there is unity, success follows. Machel’s discipline and commitment is applaudable.”

Reflecting on his longevity, George said with a laugh, “If I knew what I know now then I would’ve been a magician.” He added, It has been a long road from then to now. So much about the entertainment industry has changed in so many ways and a beautiful thing about it is decades later, I am still here. My journey came with lessons, growth and a sea of experience.”

Universal language of music

Asked what matters to him most when choosing a song to release at this stage of in his career, he explained, “It has to be a song that I can not only relate to but doesn’t go against my spiritual beliefs nor my moral standards. There must be a message in there somewhere.”

Working with arranger Paul on Nobody Wins a War was particularly special for George. “I actually was excited when I was told that Leston was going to be the arranger of the remix,” he said. “When my vocals meet his talent, the end product is always pure magic.” Hearing the final arrangement moved him deeply. “It was not just a calypso. The music spoke in every instrument played… It was like a musical invocation – spiritually uplifting and so motivational at the same time.”

George also paid tribute to Singing Sandra’s role as a cultural guide. “She was also known as ‘Mother’ because she simply had a maternal and authoritative stance as it relates to the younger ones in the industry,” he said. “It was as if she recognised early that one day she had to pass the baton on and everyone had a part to play.” He further emphasised that Singing Sandra was one who provided guidance in the industry at the time, together with the other members of the United Sisters.

In a world facing conflict and division, George believes the universal language (music) plays a big part in people’s lives. He said, “It can help you shift your mindset. It can help you manage your emotions. It could prevent you from making bad decisions. Music is like a tide.”

As a seasoned artiste, he now feels an even greater responsibility to use his voice wisely. “I’ve made a promise to myself that when I record a song it must minister to people,” George stated. “The melody and the lyrics must create impact beyond the rocking and swaying.”

With several projects currently in the works – including a re-voice and video of These Are the Days – George shows no signs of slowing down.

Asked to give advice to emerging artistes he said, “Stay true to yourself. Ensure you are doing it for the right reasons. Research and get a broader understanding of the industry beyond the stage. Do not be a follower – lead with a visionary mindset.”

George hopes his version of Nobody Wins a War “is able to move people from all walks of life around the world hearing this message.