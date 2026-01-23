Pressure cooker thief arrested

- File photo

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is facing house breaking and larceny charges after stealing a pressure cooker and laptop from a house in Curepe.

The 46-year-old victim locked the doors and windows of his apartment around 4.30 pm on January 21, and went away. On returning home around 7 pm, he saw the back door open. The man checked and saw that the bedrooms and living room had been ransacked.

He also noticed a silver pressure cooker valued $600 and a black Lenovo laptop worth $4,000 missing.

He checked footage from his CCTV cameras and saw a man, who appeared to be of Spanish descent, wearing a grey short pants, a black hoodie and a multi-coloured hat had entered his home.

He reported the incident to police and hours later officers from the St Joseph CID arrested the suspect. PC Khan from the St Joseph Police Station is leading the investigation.

In an unrelated matter, Arima police are searching for burglars who robbed the Arima Angel Harps panyard.

The owner of the bar on the compound told police he locked the property at around 4 am on January 21, and went away. He returned around 9 am on January 22, and saw the bar had been broken into.

On checking, he saw a cash register, speaker box, drinking glasses, and an assortment of alcoholic beverages were missing.

He was unable to give police the exact value of the missing items, but police processed the scene for evidence and are using CCTV footage to help their investigation. Arima police station CID officers are investigating.