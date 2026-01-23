Positives in ending narco networks

THE EDITOR: Narco-trafficking has inflicted profound economic, political, and social harm on the Caribbean region.

Positioned between South American production zones and lucrative markets in North America and Europe, many Caribbean islands became transit points for cocaine, cannabis, and other illegal narcotics. This not only distorted local economies but strained governance and jeopardised public safety.

The economic costs of narco-trafficking are significant. Tourism and foreign investment – two of the region’s most critical revenue sources – are directly undermined when drug-related violence and crime rises.

Illegal drug profits also fuel money laundering which harms legitimate businesses and financial systems, making economies more vulnerable to corruption and irregular capital flows.

The social consequences are equally damaging.

High homicide rates, organised crime, and gang activity are intimately connected to narco-trafficking in the Caribbean.

Literature on drugs and democracy in the Caribbean highlights how drug money can corrupt officials, erode judicial integrity, and weaken political institutions, creating a climate where criminal interests can override public welfare.

In nations where drug-related violence escalates, the human toll is unmistakable. UNODC-related reporting shows that homicide rates in several Caribbean islands – including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Lucia – have surged, with violent crime often linked to the drug trade.

Such violence damages the social fabric of communities and can deter tourism, a mainstay of economic stability.

Given these threats, the international war against drugs, particularly through co-operative interventions with the United States and regional partners, has produced measurable benefits.

While critics debate tactics and policy choices, data shows that sustained counter-drug operations have disrupted trafficking networks, increased seizures, and improved law enforcement capacity in the Caribbean.

For example, combined US and Caribbean interdiction efforts have resulted in major cocaine seizures before narcotics reach consumer markets, interrupting criminal supply chains and reducing the immediate volume of drugs in circulation.

In one joint operation, authorities in the Dominican Republic seized 377 packages of cocaine from a speedboat intercepted by US maritime forces – a direct disruption of narcotics flows that would otherwise contribute both to crime and to regional instability.

Beyond interdictions, US-led regional initiatives like the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) and ongoing co-operation with local law enforcement aim to strengthen institutional frameworks, improve border security, and support judicial system reform.

These programs work to reduce illicit trafficking, enhance public safety, foster social justice, and build long-term resilience against crime.

The broader security co-operation between the US and Caribbean nations has delivered concrete institutional capacity building.

Training, intelligence sharing, and enhanced interdiction capabilities have helped local authorities arrest key traffickers, seize contraband, and respond more effectively to threats.

This not only protects citizens but also creates environments more conducive to tourism and investment – especially crucial for small economies highly dependent on external revenue flows.

Perhaps the most significant positive effect of the US-led war on drugs has been the reinforcement of rule-of-law norms.

By investing in anti-narcotics efforts and supporting judicial and policing reform, the US has helped partner states strengthen governance structures that resist corruption and criminal infiltration. Cooperative actions also signal international commitment to Caribbean security and stability.

Even though debate continues over tactics and the appropriate balance of enforcement and demand-reduction strategies, the evidence shows that efforts to reduce narco-trafficking correlate with improved security, increased public confidence in institutions, and stronger economic prospects.

Ending or mitigating narco-trafficking enables Caribbean states to focus on sustainable development, expand tourism and trade, and protect citizens from the violence and instability that illicit drug markets bring.

STEVE SEETAHAL

San Fernando