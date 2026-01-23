OWTU supports end to STOW

OWTU president general Ancil Roget hugs Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal Iin this file photo.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has expressed full support for government's decision to remove STOW, reiterating statements by the prime minister and describing the chamber as a self-serving and elitist organisation.

“They serve only in the interest of the multinationals and top local contractors who enjoy unbridled access to the people’s resources in the Energy Sector,” the union said.

"Clearly, it is evident that the Prime Minister is listening to the cries of the small and medium contractors and the workers in the energy sector. The stark reality is that under the previous administration, the Energy Chamber benefited significantly, financially, institutionally and otherwise, while very experienced and competent workers, small contractors and genuine health and safety oversight were sidelined.”

The union accused the chamber of using restrictive pricing in STOW certification to keep smaller contractors out of the sector

“Whilst the Energy Chamber were having a lavish feast over the last ten years, it was a race to the bottom with workers’ casualties, very low rates of pay for workers with no terms and conditions, poor working conditions, very low standards of work and real-time violation of health and safety measures in this highly dangerous and volatile sector.”

The union said there has been a contradiction between the certification and the loss of life in the sector.

“The fact is, under the last PNM administration, both Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage insisted on the highly touted STOW certification, and yet we had workplace fatalities where four divers died in Paria and one in Heritage offshore Trinmar, whose body is yet to be recovered.

“The fact is, health and safety cannot be reduced to a checklist, a badge, or a privately controlled certification scheme. What is definitely required is a unionised work environment,” the union said.