Norman’s Windball League reaches semifinal stage

Savanna Boys batsman Colin Roberts opens up for a drive against Poison Sports in their premier division round of 16 match in Norman’s Windball Cricket League at Buggy Haynes recreation ground in Tacarigua. - Photo courtesy Perry Galindo

The Norman’s Windball 12-over Cricket League is coming to a close as the semifinals will be held on January 25 at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

In the first premier division semifinal, CSK and Big Drip Heavy Hitters will clash from 1.15 pm.

In the second semifinal at 3.15 pm, defending champions Acono Sauce Team and The Mini Bar Reload will duke it out for a place in the final.

Before the premier division semifinals, the Over-40 division will be contested. At 9.30 am, Anthrax Nx Gt meet Allegiance in semifinal one, which will be followed by the match between Drifters and Savannah Boys at 11.15 am.