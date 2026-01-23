No Ultimate Soca Champion show

Ultimate Soca Champion Akim "Blaka Dan" Ogiste. -

Ultimate Soca Champion CEO Jerome "Rome" Precilla has confirmed that the competition will not be happening this year.

In WhatsApp responses on January 22, he told Newsday, “We would have reached out to the minister of Culture and Community Development and the National Carnival Commission (NCC), requesting meetings.

“We knew the economic climate was not the same and we offered to work with them in terms of a new budget and working with whatever they could afford to help to keep the project alive based on the successes we would have had last year.”

Precilla said the organisation had not heard from the ministry and time was getting nearer.

“In order for us to put on a proper product of the standard that we had last year, we decided that we would not do it this year in the hope that next year we could get that support from the ministry/NCC to put on the project again,” Rome said.

He said it was something needed in the Carnival landscape to assist with developing artistes.

“We are seeing Sucre who is lead singer for the Evolution Band. We are seeing Anika Berry who people would not have know before last year and now she is really, really popular with a hit song this year.”

He also identified Christo, Christina James and other younger artistes who he said benefited from the platform. Well-known artistes were getting more gigs outside of TT, he added.

“These platforms give the artiste the showcase that they need to display their talent.

“From the data that we have the show was viewed between social media and TV broadcast over a million views on the different episodes that we put out throughout the season.”

He said the organisers were really disappointed that it was unable to be held this year and Rome added that he was being asked by many artistes about the event.

Newsday first broke the news about the competition possibly not happening for 2026 on December 17. Rome said while the organisers contacted private organisations and they were willing to help, a venture of this size needed government support.

Rome said the organisers hoped they could work with the ministry and NCC to host it early next year. The competition was launched for Carnival 2025 after years of no International Soca Monarch.

He added that many people were recognised locally and internationally because of the competition. The 2025 competition had an overall budget of $8 million.

Grenada's Akim "Blaka Dan" Ogiste was crowned the 2025 Ultimate Soca Champion.