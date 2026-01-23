No major damage after Jan 22 flash flooding

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen -

The rainfall on January 22 caused flash flooding in Barrackpore, Diego Martin, Cocorite, Penal/Debe and Port of Spain. Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen said on January 23 there was no major impact as the waters subsided quickly.

In a release on January 22, the ministry said it received reports of localised street and flash flooding in several areas following periods of heavy rainfall during the day.

It said the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) reported incidents of flooding along Clarke Road in the vicinity of Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, SS Erin Road near Bicks Auto, Lachoos Road, and the Lowkie Trace junction along SS Erin Road. The incidents subsided quickly and vehicular access was restored in the affected areas.

Additionally, it said the Port of Spain City Corporation (POSCC) reported flooding in parts of Port of Spain, including Cipriani Avenue, the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS), and Wrightson Road.

The ministry said reports of flooding were also received in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation, specifically on the Western Main Road heading into Port of Spain, as well as Cocorite.

It said the Princes Town Regional Corporation reported flooding at Cumuto South Trace in Barrackpore.

Ameen urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise caution, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas. She emphasised the importance of taking necessary precautions to protect life and property.

The ministry cautions that the risk of localised flooding remains possible, particularly during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall.