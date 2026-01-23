Migrant registrations start on Monday with background checks

In this 2020 file photo, Venezuelan immigrants line up outside the Immigration Division, Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain.

The Migrant Registration Framework (MRF) has been fast-tracked and will officially begin on January 26, instead of January 30 as previously announced.

At a post-Cabinet meeting on January 22, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander had announced that registration for all illegal migrants through the MRF would begin on January 30.

But the ministry's media statement on January 23 announced the new timeline, adding that applicants will also be required to provide fingerprints.

The statement said the online registration period will end on February 25. Adult registrants will be required to pay a $700 registration fee, as previously announced.

"This early start is intended to allow applicants more time to complete the necessary digital phase of the process."

The minister again emphasised that this registration exercise differs from the initial one, as it now includes all illegal immigrants, regardless of nationality or previous registration status.

All applicants are required to first register through the official portal at migrantregistration.gov.tt.

"This digital stage will be followed by mandatory in-person processing and verification, which is scheduled to begin at the end of February 2026," the statement said.

"The specific start date for this physical vetting stage will be announced in a subsequent update. This physical vetting will take place at four designated sporting venues across the country, selected for their suitability as high-capacity centres."

The locations are the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, and the Dwight Yorke Stadium for the Tobago zone.

Applicants will undergo a comprehensive verification process, including security vetting by police involving fingerprinting and background checks.

Officials from the Health Ministry are also expected to be present to do on-site health screenings.

Approved registrants will be issued a migrant registration card, legally authorizing them to live and work in TT until December 31.

The ministry reminded all undocumented migrants that participation in this exercise is essential, as failure to register during this period will result in deportation.

As of the afternoon of January 23, the website (migrantregistration.gov.tt) was not yet operational.

Instead, it displayed the message: "This platform is coming soon. We are building a secure, streamlined system designed to improve access to services and information."

While waiting for the system to go live, migrants are being encouraged to gather relevant documents for themselves (16 years and older) and any dependents (under 16 years).

These include birth records, passport details, spouse information, travel details, employment history, travel documents into TT, vaccination records, and education information.

In December, the ministry first announced the expansion of the framework, which began in 2019 under the previous administration, allowing only the largest migrant community — Venezuelans — to register to live and work in TT.

An estimated 16,000 Venezuelans registered at that time.

Alexander has said the updated initiative is a strategic move to promote equity and strengthen national security.

In response to the registration process, a Venezuelan migrant described it as serious, saying many Venezuelans "woke up with a lot of questions" and are waiting to see what happens.

"What about the single parents who are working domestic jobs sometimes once or twice a week, and have to care for their children? Many said it is too costly," a Venezuelan migrant who asked not to be named said.

"What happens to those currently with a deportation order, with a supervision order? What about those who were previously deported? Those already with registration cards, do they still have to pay the full $700 or less?"

Many migrants fear that mass deportation may happen soon and opted not to comment.