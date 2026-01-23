House debates private motion on socio-economic concerns

Kareem Marcelle, MP for Laventille West -

THE House of Representatives will sit on January 23 from 1.30 pm to debate a private motion filed by Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle to address what he describes as a socio-economic crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.

The motion calls on the government to take note of the socio-economic impact of increased unemployment in communities and to provide adequate and meaningful social relief measures.

In the motion, Marcelle outlines government's responsibility to safeguard the well-being of citizens and to promote conditions that enable a decent standard of living;

He said, "Recent reports of mass terminations and non-renewal of contracts across public bodies, state agencies and local government entities have resulted in a perceived marked increase in unemployment in several vulnerable and at-risk communities."

These reports, Marcelle continued, indicate that these developments have disproportionately affected single mothers, female-headed households, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities."

He claimed this has intensified "food insecurity, school absenteeism, mental-health strain, and the risk of exploitation and social exclusion."

Marcelle warned, "Increased unemployment and reduced community engagement correlate with heightened risks to public safety and social stability, and may adversely affect local commerce, micro-enterprise sustainability, and prospects for inclusive growth."

He said, "Sound public administration requires transparent decision-making, fairness in employment practices, and appropriate measures to cushion socio-economic shocks on vulnerable groups."

After last April's general election, which the UNC won 26-13-2, the PNM has criticised it for firing thousands of people with the closure of Cepep, Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) and other social initiatives which operated while it was in office from September 2015 to last April.

Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles repeated these criticisms during a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office, Charles Street, Port of Spain, on January 21.

She said that many people voted for the UNC in the April 28 general election after being misled by Persad-Bissessar into believing that she actually cared for them.

"That Cepep and URP workers would still have their jobs after the elections. This is a government that does not care."

She claimed there was nothing in place to address the issue of the thousands who lost their jobs after the general election and called on the people to wake up.

The Senate sits simultaneously at 1.30 pm to continue debate on the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations-ZOSOs) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026.

Debate on the bill began in the Senate on January 20 and continued on January 21. The House of Representatives passed the bill on January 16.

The bill allows Persad-Bissessar as chair of the National Security Council, in consultation with the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and the TT Defence Force Chief of Staff, to declare certain areas in the country as ZOSOs for a maximum of 180 days.

Before the House and Senate sit, on January 23, the Finance and Legal Affairs joint select committee (JSC) will meet at the same venue at 10.15 am to hold a public inquiry into the supervisory and prudential oversight of credit unions.

This committee is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Marlene Attzs. Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning are two of the other seven members of this JSC.