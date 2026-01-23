Griffith backs judge's call to hold abusive cops responsible

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has backed Justice Frank Seepersad's recent call for legal reforms to ensure police officers who make unlawful arrests are disciplined and personally held accountable.

A Facebook post from Griffith on January 22 agreed that there must be consequences for police when they act negligently, incompetently, or maliciously.

"It is a position I have maintained for years, but that position must be properly understood, because it should not apply to officers who make honest judgment calls in the lawful execution of their duties," he said.

He said, as National Security minister and later as police commissioner, he witnessed several instances in which officers acted outside the law or abused their authority.

Such actions, he said, resulted in the State paying damages while the officers walked away without consequence.

On January 20, the High Court judge made the call for legal reform after ruling that a special reserve police officer acted maliciously and outside the rule of law in the 2019 arrest and prosecution of a Sangre Grande man.

In supporting the judge's view, Griffith claimed to have faced " immense confrontation" with the Police Welfare Association.

Griffith accused the association of having no problem with police acting outside the law and of not taking responsibility for their actions.

"This is not about punishing officers who, acting in good conscience, make difficult decisions under pressure," Griffith said, acknowledging that policing involves risk, uncertainty and split-second decisions.

He recalled that as top cop, two brand-new police vehicles were written off after officers "chose to speed and race back to a station."

"This was not a distress call, not a hot pursuit, and not an operational necessity. GPS data confirmed they were moving above the speed limit. This behaviour was reckless, immature, and something they would never do in their own vehicles," Griffith said.

"Yet the public was expected to pay for that damage. That is unacceptable, and in such circumstances, officers should be held financially responsible for their negligence."

He went on to say that the same principle applies when officers abuse their authority.

If a suspect has already been restrained and no longer poses a threat, any further assault by officers is misconduct, not policing, and taxpayers should not have to pay for the resulting costs.

"This is why body cameras must also be worn, as they provide an unbiased record of the event so that evidence can defend the officers against accusations or be used to hold the officers accountable for their actions," he said.

"We can easily refer to another deeply troubling example: officers who left TT to travel to Barbados to 'abduct' a citizen of this country. The judge stated that he could not understand how these officers remain on active duty."

Instead, officers involved were promoted and approved by the Police Service Commission.

"That reality exposes the very accountability gap we are discussing. Experts suggest this abduction could cost the Trinidad and Tobago taxpayer tens of millions," Griffith said.

He cited a case in which a senior officer wrongly arrested a Police Commissioner because he failed to read and understand the law governing firearm licensing.

Griffith described the act as pure incompetence.

"It embarrassed the police service, undermined public confidence, and caused reputational damage – yet no personal consequence followed."

Griffith stressed that accountability for negligence and malice does not weaken the police service but strengthens it, reinforcing professionalism, discipline and respect for the law.

"This is not about penalising officers for honest mistakes made in the line of duty," he said.

"It is about ensuring that reckless, unlawful, or malicious actions do not continue without consequence, and that the public is not forced to repeatedly pay for conduct that has no legal or moral justification."

Griffith also highlighted that the overwhelming majority of officers in the service are hardworking and diligent, and that they follow the law.

Griffith added, "If we are serious about restoring confidence in policing, then accountability cannot be optional. It must apply where officers knowingly break the law, abuse their authority, or act with negligence."

Anything less, Griffith said, does a disservice to the many officers who perform their duties honourably every day.