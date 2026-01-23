Government announces end to STOW requirement

Minister of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal. FILE PHOTO -

Minister of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal announced on Thursday, the removal of the Safe To Work (STOW) Requirements for companies to enter the energy industry. Moonilal made the announcement at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre.

Moonilal told reporters that the prime minister, while in opposition in 2024, promised to remove the requirement that allowed workers and SMEs access to work and contracts in the energy sector.

He repeated her words in the 2024 budget debate saying: “It can cost hundreds of thousands to become STOW certified. Certification is given for one or two years, after which the companies must be re-certified.

"STOW, through the energy chamber, is holding businesses to ransom by having a monopoly on who can conduct business in the energy sector using health and safety and the environment as a strangling tool.”

Moonilal said the STOW requirement is not a legal requirement bound by the laws of TT, but was an agreement or charter between the chamber, Energy companies and state enterprises. Moonilal said government will revert to ISO quotes that were used before the introduction of STOW.

Young: STOW an int'l requirement

Former prime minister and minister of energy Stuart Young questioned whether government had a say in whether the STOW requirements continue to be applicable.

“I have not yet gotten the release with respect to it and one of the questions I have is (STOW) a government certification or is it a private certification that is required by international companies.

“Most of the plants at Point Lisas have international shareholders for example out offshore platforms are owned by multi-national oil and gas companies and they are the ones who require safety.”

STOW is a health, safety and environmental certification program gramme that sets uniform minimum standards that service providers and contractors must meet to be eligible to work with major oil and gas companies operating in TT.

The Energy Chamber led the development of STOW in 2004 and by the mid-2010s it became increasingly adopted as a mandatory pre-requisite for contractors dealing with major players in the sector.

In a communique to contractors the chamber advised that, for contractors who have paid for A STOW audit that has not started can cancel and contact the chamber for reimbursement.

It added that contractors with an audit underway may choose whether to complete the process, but if they do not wish to proceed fees would be settled and a balance would be reimbursed.

“Contractors who have successfully completed the STOW audit will not be eligible for a refund, as the service has been fully rendered,” the chamber added, “For those approved for certification, arrangements can be made to collect your STOW certificate from the Energy Chamber’s office."