Finally, proper leadership in Carnival

Minister of Culture Michelle Benjamin. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: For far too long, Carnival in TT was managed as if it were an annual inconvenience rather than our most powerful cultural and economic institution.

This season, however, marks a noticeable and welcome shift. Under the leadership of Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, and the reconstituted board of the National Carnival Commission chaired by Peter Kanhai, Carnival has begun to feel purposeful again, thoughtfully planned, economically inclusive and culturally respectful.

At the official launch of Carnival 2026, themed “Yuh Go Love Dis,” Benjamin reminded the nation that Carnival is not merely an event but “a living expression of who we are as a people.” That statement matters.

Because for much of the last decade, Carnival governance suggested the opposite. Under the previous administration, stakeholders endured late payments, unclear communication, shrinking opportunities for small vendors and an alarming absence of strategic vision.

Mas camps closed, pan yards struggled, and cultural practitioners were too often treated as afterthoughts.

This year’s approach has been demonstrably different. The reimagined John Cupid Carnival Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, while initially scrutinised, quickly proved its value. Vendors reported strong sales, increased foot traffic and better organisation.

Unlike previous years where Carnival Village spaces felt disjointed and poorly curated, this year’s execution reflected planning with economic participation in mind.

The decentralised launch activities at the Brian Lara Promenade further underscored a philosophy that Carnival must be accessible and national, not confined to elite spaces.

Equally important is the matter of fiscal responsibility. The allocation of approximately $137 million for Carnival 2026 was not announced with bravado, but with explanation. Minister Benjamin was clear that the intent was to reduce waste, ensure timely payments, and channel funding to those who actually produce Carnival.

This stands in sharp contrast to previous years when questions about value for money, delayed subventions and missing audited reports dominated post-Carnival discourse. One recalls that Carnival 2023 was publicly described, even by opposition voices at the time, as “the mother of all flops,” marked by poor attendance, confused logistics and frustrated stakeholders.

The appointment of Kanhai as NCC chairman also brought a renewed emphasis on governance. In his public remarks following the board’s appointment, he acknowledged the need for transparency, stakeholder trust and proper oversight, noting that Carnival cannot thrive without accountability. This admission alone signals progress.

For years, cultural practitioners complained of opaque decision-making and a lack of consultation, especially among panists, calypsonians, mas designers and regional carnival organisers.

What is refreshing is that this administration has not pretended that Carnival’s problems began yesterday. Instead, there has been an implicit recognition that years of mismanagement hollowed out the very structures that sustained the festival. Minister Benjamin herself, while in opposition, consistently warned that Carnival was being reduced to spectacle without substance. Today, her actions suggest an effort to rebuild that substance deliberately.

Of course, no Carnival season is without challenges. There are still valid calls for more data-driven evaluation of Carnival’s economic impact, clearer metrics for success and continued support for grassroots cultural spaces. These are not criticisms of the present direction, but reminders that reform must be sustained, not seasonal.

What distinguishes this moment from the last ten years is intent. This administration appears to understand that Carnival is culture, commerce and community woven together. It is not a box to be checked or a photo opportunity to be managed. When leadership listens to stakeholders, respects cultural labour and plans with clarity, the results are visible.

WENDY LEWIS

San Juan