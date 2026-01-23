Cops launch phase 2 of Carnival safety initiative

DCP Suzette Martin. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has launched phase two of Operation Festive Shield, under the theme: “Operation Secure De VIBES – Visibility, Intelligence, Border and Band Security, Enforcement, Safety for All.”

In a media release on January 23, police said the initiative aligns with the national carnival theme for 2026: We Like It So. The TTPS said it is committed to keeping Carnival safe, secure, and enjoyable for everyone.

It said the public can expect: high visibility of officers across all routes and zones; intelligence-led policing to prevent crime; border and band security to protect participants; enforcement of the law with zero tolerance for violence; and safety for all – public, performers, and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Suzette Martin, said, "We are right here with you, securing the vibes, protecting the people, and preserving the culture. We urge you to play your part by celebrating responsibly, heeding our publicised safety tips on social and traditional media and following the instructions of the officers on duty across the country for the season, as you enjoy Carnival 2026.”