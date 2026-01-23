Condolences pour in for pregnant Venezuelan gunned down in Arouca

- Anygraaf Guest Account

Venezuelans are mourning the murder of compatriot Yamerlis Lopez, originally from La Guaira in Sucre State, with tributes and condolences continuing to pour in on social media.

After the fatal shooting on January 21 in Arouca, many Venezuelans shared messages describing her passing as an “unfortunate and irreparable loss,” offering sympathy particularly to her mother, Yaneisis, and her siblings.

One mourner wrote, “Father God, strengthen her family members and let the soul of Yamerlis rest in peace.”

Another commented, “What a pain for the mother.”

Lopez was seven months' pregnant.

“Very sad news. Fly high, my friend,” another social media user said.

Lopez was gunned down at around 1 pm while sitting under a shed in a garden along Garden Road, Arouca, with a group of people. The others scattered as the gunman opened fire, but she was struck.

She was taken to the Arima Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police believe Lopez was accidentally hit. Her boyfriend is believed to have been the intended target.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers from the North Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Two) responded and gathered evidence. An autopsy was expected to be conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The suspect remains at large, and investigations are ongoing.