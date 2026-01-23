Browne appeals to government: Roll back traffic fines

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne speaks during the debate on The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at the Red House, Port of Spain on January 20. - Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION SENATOR Dr Amery Browne has called on government to roll back the value of traffic fines to what they were when they entered office, as he said the current increase is a brutal punishment to the people of TT, who he said are feeling betrayed and deceived by the broken promises of the UNC government.

He made the statement during his contribution to the debate on The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Senate at the Red House, Port of Spain on January 20.

He was responding to Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour’s piloting of the bill. The bill lists 18 traffic violations for which fixed penalty notices can be given and the periods in which the owner/driver of the car can fix them, either three days for minor violations or seven days for severe violations. It lists the conditions under which a police officer can issue a notice, how a driver/owner can comply and where their vehicle can be inspected to ensure compliance.

Zakour said this bill is aimed at being a structured, traceable and enforceable warning system that improves safety, compliance and accountability.

“This bill reflects a balanced approach that recognises not only the importance of road safety but also a need for efficiency and fairness in the administration of justice. Under this framework, warnings may be issued for certain offences with escalations to fines or prosecution where necessary. As a result, penalties become proportionate to risk and severity, rather than automatic. This therefore encourages a corrective approach rather than a penalty-driven system.

“There are situations where the defect arises shortly before it is detected, given the driver little or no opportunity to correct it. A structured warning allows an enforcement officer to draw the issue to the driver’s attention, provide guidance and give the driver an opportunity to fix it before action is taken, ensuring enforcement remains fair and reasonable.”

He said licensed drivers are expected to have their cars free from defects and giving this additional time ensures that the courts are not clogged.

Browne said when the announcement was made on Christmas Day, people from all walks of life were outraged and expressed themselves through social media, letters to the editor, call-in radio shows and elsewhere.

He reminded that in April 2025, prior to the election, the then-opposition leader called traffic fines a scheme to collect government revenue and promised that a UNC government would reduce traffic fines across the board. He said she then went on to empathise with the public about bullying by police officers, which he contrasted with Zakour’s statement that this had come to the government’s notice after Christmas Day.

He said people were outraged that police officers were being awarded for giving out tickets. He also drew attention to the inconvenience factor of people having to line up for hours at licensing offices.

Browne said the bill will put the population at the mercy of an unsupported and unregulated mechanic industry.

“Mechanics are in Disneyland right now. It’s a free-for-all out there. There are a few good mechanics out there but many prey on people, including the elderly and young people.

“The minister refers to three days as a reasonable period of time to get a defect fixed. I would disagree vehemently on behalf of the public. In the TT of today, it is completely unreasonable and unsupportable. This demonstrates how disconnected the government is from the people who voted for them. Citizens jumping from one mechanic to the next and the mechanics have no liability.”

Browne said the time period for officers to transmit the notice to the relevant authorities was too short, the certification process was not reliable, the ticketing system did not specify what defect was to be addressed, some of the offences were too subjective, given that police officers had been known to be enthusiastic, and citizens were still being penalised even if they did not drive the vehicle after the warning was issued.

Independent Senator Dr Desiree Murray said she had no objections to the violations addressed in the bill, as a poorly-maintained motor vehicle was a weapon which could result in death or worse.

She said her main concern were the time frames in which citizens were being asked to address the violations, as she said they were unreasonable.

She said people with disabilities, single mothers, those who have to care for their elderly relatives, people on dialysis and others would not be able to take their cars to be fixed in the very short window. She said the bill also did not take into account financial constraints, especially depending on the time of month/year when the notice is issued.

Murray proposed 21 days to fix minor violations and 42 days to fix severe violations, as she said people should be able to access their salaries at the end of the month. She said people should be able to present their proof of compliance in a way that is convenient to them, making it easier to resolve the violation.

She said these measures would show that the bill is about getting unsafe vehicles off the road or repaired, rather than revenue collection.