Baby dies in sleep in San Fernando

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a two-and-a-half-month-old baby who was found unresponsive at his Embacadere, San Fernando home, on January 22.

Police were told that Azikeil Williams was fed around 10 am and placed to sleep on the couch, but was found unresponsive about an hour later. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital around 12.51 pm. He was pronounced dead around 1.22 pm after several resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Police said the body bore no marks of violence and visited the home to conduct further investigations.