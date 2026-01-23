Alexander: Migrants to pay $700 to register

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander -

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has announced that the registration of illegal migrants in Trinidad and Tobago will begin on January 30.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on January 22, Alexander said a $700 fee would be attached to the registration, with children exempted.

The registration card would be valid for one year, expiring on December 31, 2026.

According to a 2023 report by The Assessment Capacities Project, there are over 44,000 Venezuelans in TT.

Alexander said, "The Cabinet for TT today approved the registration of all legible illegal immigrants in TT through the Immigration Registration Framework. This was done sometime in 2019 by the previous administration, however, it was only the Venezuelan nationals were required to register. We are presently asking all. This framework includes all illegal immigrants to be registered."

Alexander said the previous registration done under the PNM administration was done without accountability, intelligence and strategy.

He said migrants will need to present a form of identification, an address and – if employed – include their place of work.

Alexander said under the previous registration process, migrants would have submitted fictitious names and addresses.

"This government intends to do things differently."

Alexander urged all migrants to come forward and register or risk deportation if caught unregistered after the process ends.

He said the process will be partially digital with registration online at migrantregistration.gov.tt.

"After that you will be called to an in-person registration interview and eventually you will receive your migrant registration framework card."

He estimated the cost of the registration process to be $1 million, $4 million less than the cost under the PNM.

"We are using all government facilities to accommodate this project. For instance, we are looking at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, and Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago. We have a very large area, because we unsure how much migrants will come and register."

Alexander said his ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Defence to execute the registration.

Asked whether migrants facing criminal offences would be allowed to register, Alexander said legal troubles may hinder registration.

"If you have a criminal record, there will be an issue – that is for sure. We want persons to come to Trinidad, if you come here with purpose, come with purpose and help us build, and you build yourself. We are not looking for persons to add to the nation's problems."

On the $700 fee, Alexander said the cost would offset some of the expenses of the registration process.

He said migrants who may have entered TT illegally should still come forward to register.

"We don't want persons to run away. We want persons to come forward and register."