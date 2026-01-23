4 arrested, 8 guns seized in intelligence-led SWD operation

One of the guns and ammunition seized by police. -

Four people, including a woman, were arrested and eight guns, including an AR-style rifle loaded with a magazine, were seized during an intelligence-led operation by police and other law enforcement officers in the South Western Division (SWD) on January 21.

The exercise took place between 5 am and 9 am, when the officers carried out co-ordinated searches at several locations in Penal.

The other items seized were four shotguns, a revolver, and two pistols – one loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds and another with five rounds.

Police also recovered 222 rounds of assorted ammunition and an additional 25 rounds found inside a red cigar case.

Two suspects – a 41-year-old woman of Syne Village, Penal, and a 57-year-old man of Moolai Trace, Penal – were arrested in connection with the initial find.

In separate exercises held elsewhere in the district, two more suspects were held: a 41-year-old man from Syne Village, Penal, and a 21-year-old man from San Francique, Penal.

The operation was co-ordinated by DCP Suzette Martin and spearheaded by Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Jaggernath, ASPs Corrie and Forbes.

Officers involved included members of the SWD Gang and Intelligence Unit, the National Special Operations Unit, the Air Support Unit, the SWD Task Force, the Penal CID, the Penal Police Station, the SWD Patrol Unit, as well as the Prison Service and the Defence Force Operations Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.