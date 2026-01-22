West Indies avoid T20 series sweep against Afghanistan

West Indies skipper Brandon King. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies avoided a sweep at the hands of Afghanistan with a 15-run victory in the third and final T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 22. The series ended 2-1 in favour of Afghanistan.

The series served as preparation for the T20 World Cup, which bowls off on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

West Indies stand-in captain and opener Brandon King was more fluent this time around with a knock of 47 off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes. Batting at number seven, Matthew Forde struck a rapid 27 off 11, but no other batsman could cross 20 as West Indies were limited to 151/7 in 20 overs.

T20 star bowler Rashid Khan tormented West Indies with figures of 2/13 in four overs. Abdollah Ahmadzai (2/30) and Ziaur Rahman (2/45) were also among the wickets.

In reply, Afghanistan got a 72-run opening partnership from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Despite the start from the pair, the runs did not flow as they had hoped. When Zadran fell for 28 off 27 deliveries with the score on 72, it was already the 11th over.

Wickets continued to fall regularly after the dismissal of Zadran, including the wicket of Gurbaz for 71 off 58 balls. No other Afghan batter could get to double figures as West Indies pacer Shamar Springer had arguably his best day in maroon for the senior team with 4/20 in four overs. Springer, an Under-19 World Cup winner in 2016, was in the thick of the action with two catches also. Forde, Khary Pierre and Ramon Simmonds picked up one wicket each to help restrict Afghanistan to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Many of the top West Indian players were unavailable for the T20 series due to unavailability or rest. Regular captain Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein, power hitter Rovman Powell and all-rounder Romario Shepherd were some players who did not feature in the series.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 151/7 (20 overs) (Brandon King 47, Matthew Forde 27; Rashid Khan 2/13, Abdollah Ahmadzai 2/30, Ziaur Rahman 2/45) vs AFGHANISTAN 136/8 (20 overs) (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 71, Ibrahim Zadran 28; Shamar Springer 4/20). West Indies won by 15 runs.