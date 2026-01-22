Red Force women lose third Women's T20 Blaze tie

Red Force Divas' Djenaba Joseph. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago women succumbed to their third defeat in five matches of the 2025-2026 Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze, after going down by three wickets to Jamaica in a rain-affected contest at Arnos Vale Playing Field in St Vincent on January 21.

Put in to bat, the Karishma Ramharack-captained TT unit were unable to defend their total of 76/8 from 17 overs as Jamaica rallied to a victorious 79/7 from 15.2 overs.

After 5.2 overs, TT were 18 without loss before the heavens opened. At the resumption, the match was reduced to a 17-over contest.

TT opener Djenaba Joseph (27) was the only batter to get within double figures as her teammates fell flat with the willow. Veteran Anisa Mohammed had the second-highest score for TT with nine.

Stafanie Taylor’s off-spin proved pivotal in uprooting the TT batters as she grabbed a stellar 3/9 from three overs, while fellow off-spinner Vanessa Watts bagged 2/13. Fast bowler Neisha-Ann Waisome (2/19) was also among the wickets.

In reply, Jamaica showed more confidence in the middle as the Chedean Nation hit 24 and Taylor 21. Their foundation guided Jamaica to the target with three wickets in hand and ten balls to spare.

TT leg-spinner Brianna Harricharan (3/17) still shone with the ball while Ramharack picked up 2/13.

Later on at the same venue, Barbados returned to winning ways with a 22-run victory over Guyana.

The Bajan women scored 92/8 from their 20 overs, with skipper Aaliyah Alleyne top scoring with an unbeaten 38 and Kaysia Schultz (4/13) topping the bowling for Guyana.

In reply, Guyana had a horror start, sitting at 3/5 after just seven balls. Shabika Gajnabi’s 41 not out partnered with a cameo 11 from Mandy Mangru’s 11 was not enough to steer them home as Guyana whittled away for 70, with two balls remaining.

Theanny Herbert-Mayers was Barbados’ best bowler with 3/16 while Aaliyah Alleyne (2/11), Naijanni Cumberbatch (2/16) and Keila Elliott (2/21) bagged two each.

Up to press time on January 21, Leeward Islands women were locked in a heated contest against Windward Islands women at the same venue.