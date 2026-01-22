Panday criticises PM for attack on independent senators

Mickela Panday -

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday has criticised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for attacking independent senators and claiming they intend to oppose passage of the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations-ZOSOs) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026, because of alleged political ties to the PNM.

Debate on the bill began in the Senate on January 20 and continued on January 21. The Senate will resume the debate on January 23 at 1.30 pm. The House of Representatives passed the bill on January 16.

The bill allows Persad-Bissessar as chair of the National Security Council, in consultation with the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and the TT Defence Force Chief of Staff, to declare certain areas in the country as ZOSOs for a maximum of 180 days.

The bill requires a three-fifth's majority for passage. In the Senate, this equates to 19 votes. Government has 15 senators while the Opposition has six and the Independents have nine.

In a Facebook post on January 21, Panday referred to quotes attributed to Persad-Bissessar in a media report.

Those quotes included Persad-Bissessar reportedly describing independent senators as “shameless,” “bootlickers,” and “brown-nosers." The report also claimed Persad-Bissessar said Independent Senators “had no courage to contest any election” are “not there because of the will of the people” and that it is “obscene” that they can influence legislation brought by a government elected by the electorate.

Panday said,"Taken together, these statements advance a clear position, that individuals who were not elected should not have the authority to question, delay or influence government legislation."

She added if this is Persad-Bissessar's position,it must be applied consistently, beginning with the structure of the Senate itself.

The former Oropouche West MP said, "The reality is that not a single senator in Parliament, government, opposition or independent, was elected by the people."

Panday added, "Appointment is the constitutional basis for every senator currently sitting (in the Senate)."

Under the Constitution, government and opposition senators are appointed by the President, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader respectively.

The Constitution also grants the President the power to appoint nine independent senators without consulting either of these office holders.

She said, "In the Senate sit 16 government senators, 11 are cabinet ministers including the AG and two parliamentary secretaries, all appointed, not elected." Under the Constitution, a cabinet consists of only two people- the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.

Panday said, "These individuals wield extraordinary power over the affairs of the state."

Using Persad-Bissessar's reported comments, Panday said this begs the question whether any of the people who are now government senators "had the courage to contest any election."

Government senators Dominic Smith, Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj and Phillip Edward Alexander were unsuccessful candidates in last April's general election which the UNC won.

Panday said, "When the Prime Minister suggests that appointed senators should not be permitted to 'decide on legislation,' the issue is no longer simply about reform. It raises concerns about whether disagreement itself is being treated as illegitimate."

She added this where the danger lies.

"Democracies do not erode all at once. They erode when leaders attack oversight, ridicule independent institutions and suggest that an electoral victory entitles them to unchallenged authority."

Panday said, "When dissent is mocked and constitutional roles are treated as obstacles, we must ask, are we witnessing the early stages of a creeping dictatorship?"

She added if Persad-Bissessar genuinely believes the current system is flawed, there is a clear and responsible way forward.

"Place constitutional reform at the top of the legislative agenda. Examine the role of the Senate. Debate its authority openly. Reform the appointment process if necessary."

Panday's father, former prime minister and UNC founder Basdeo Panday (deceased), advocated constitutional reform as a way to address many longstanding problems in TT.

Panday said,"Until such reforms are pursued, it is neither fair nor principled to condemn appointment in theory while relying on it in practice."