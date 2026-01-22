250 more ex-Caroni workers get land leases

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, left, presents a land lease to Kissoon Mohan, a former Caroni workers, on January 21. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE government continued its efforts to regularise land tenure and bring closure to long-standing matters affecting former workers and their families of the now-defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd, which was shut down in 2003.

Land and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein helped distribute leases to 250 recipients in Couva on January 21.

Hosein said the distribution marked the third such exercise in nine months under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration since it was elected in April last year.

Previous distributions were held in August at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, where 200 recipients benefitted, and in October in Port of Spain, where 100 recipients received leases.

Hosein said the exercise fulfilled promises made by the Prime Minister during last year's general election campaign.

He said it was a promise made and kept.

"We are close to nearing over 600 leases in nine months in office, something that took over 22 years. But there is still a lot more work to be done. Based on the numbers, we have about 3,000 more residential leases to distribute and about 1751 agricultural plots to distribute."

He noted that remedial works still have to be completed on the land.

Hosein spoke at a Caroni lease distribution ceremony held at the Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Sonny Ladoo Trace, McBean Village, Couva, on January 21.

He later echoed those sentiments at a press conference held the same day at the UNC Headquarters, which was streamed live on social media.

Providing a historical perspective, Hosein said the company's closure occurred under a PNM administration.

He recalled that the former workers later took the matter to court after the state failed to honour their voluntary separation packages.

The court had ruled that workers were entitled to receive their leases.

He added that the then government appealed the ruling, but the appeal was dropped by Persad-Bissessar when she was elected to office.

Hosein said the government had agreed to a $130 million compensation package for former private sugarcane farmers as a final settlement related to the 2007 transition payment after the closure of the sugar industry.

Hosein said the funds, based on a Cabinet decision, were to be paid in three tranches: $27 million, $75 million, and $28 million.

He said the first tranche was paid to former sugar cane farmers in July 2015 under the People's Partnership administration.

Based on official records, Hosein said the $75 million and $28 million tranches remain outstanding.

He further stated that the European Union had paid the then PNM government 8 million euros ( $63.55 million) to compensate workers, but said the funds were not used for that purpose. He made several allegations against the PNM.

At the press conference, Hosein described the action as unlawful and unethical.

"The good news in all of this is that when the claim came up for hearings, after successful negotiations, the claim was settled and the cane farmers would get what is due to them."

Couva South MP Barry Padarath, who is also Minister of Public Utilities, also addressed the gathering.

"This has been a legacy matter that has been left to languish for several years under a former administration that did not have the foresight, nor the compassion, to understand the value of the land and belonging means to the people of TT," Padarath said.

Padarath praised Persad-Bissessar for her leadership. He also congratulated Hosein for what he described as having the fortitude, strength, and leadership to complete the distribution in a short period.

Among the recipients was 75-year-old Allan Manichand, who said he worked for 35 years as a mechanic. The father of three, who has Parkinson's disease, said the land would be passed on to his relatives.

Another recipient, 69-year-old Roshad Ali, said he was happy to receive what was due to him finally. Ali, who worked as a labourer, said he had not yet decided what he intended to do with the land.