What high caseloads, insecure work doing to TT’s social sector workers: Hidden toll on the helpers

MARLON BASCOMBE

“When the system leans on you with too much, you begin to carry the system – and the children suffer.”

IN TT, THE social sector is under pressure like never before. The same system being relied on to protect families and support vulnerable children is also stretching the very people charged with doing the work.

From the Children’s Authority to child-development clinics, to school-based support staff, social workers, case workers, counsellors and psychologists are grappling with towering caseloads, contract-based employment, minimal job security and a broken infrastructure. This pressure has human costs: burnout, moral injury, mental-health struggles, high turnover – and ultimately a weaker safety net for the children and families; and other individuals in need who depend on them.

I’ve lived this myself at great personal cost and I feel strongly for all of my friends and colleagues still “fighting the good fight daily.” We regularly witness the frontline: overwhelmed staff, children waiting too long, cases growing worse because the system simply cannot respond fast enough. Supporting the vulnerable becomes doubly difficult when the system meant to support you is failing. And that failure is exacting a price.

The conditions social

sector workers face

High and growing caseloads

Although there is limited published data specific to caseloads for social workers in TT’s child-welfare sector, regional research and international literature provide context – reinforcing what local professionals report. Studies show that when caseloads rise, service quality drops and burnout escalates.

A 2023 Newsday article for World Social Work Day quoted a social worker who said:

“Because many social workers suffer from burnout, they tend to get defensive about the decisions they make…the two challenges we face are burnout and ignorance.”

The statement points to both excessive workload and insufficient system support.

Contract work and job insecurity

Many social service staff are employed on short-term, contract or grant-funded positions – which carry little job security, benefits, or career progression. The sense of always being “temporary” adds stress, limits morale and reduces the time workers feel they can commit to long-term relationship building – a vital part of social work.

Systemic under-resourcing and structural strain

Psychologists, counsellors and social workers often cite understaffing, inadequate resources, insufficient training, and high administrative burden. For example:

• Government ministries and agencies often outline social-work duties in their job profile, emphasise “must be able to work well under stress,” but doesn’t list the support available for said staff when they take the job.

• Commentaries (Newsday, July 11, 2025) reference “toxic workplace culture” where employees feel “overwhelmed, burnout and breakdown” when workload and stress go unchecked.

Thus, workers are required to perform heroic efforts with minimal systemic backing.

Emotional labour and compassion fatigue

Workers absorb trauma – children at risk, families in crisis, grief, neglect, violence. Over time this emotional labour without adequate support becomes a form of secondary trauma or compassion fatigue. Global studies link high caseloads to lower personal accomplishment, increased depersonalisation and emotional exhaustion. Literally, those of us who feel it, know it.

In our local context, staff in the sector complain of being “defensive about the decisions they make” because of accumulated stress and lack of support.

The consequences – for workers, systems, and children

High turnover and attrition: When workers burn out, leave the field or shift to less intense roles, institutional memory is lost and the continuity of care suffers.

Reduced service quality: Overloaded workers spend more time on paperwork, less on face-to-face engagement, follow-ups drop and early signs of crisis are missed.

Moral injury and disillusionment: When workers know what needs to be done but cannot do it because of systemic constraints, guilt and frustration build – contributing to mental-health problems and decreased job satisfaction.

Worsening outcomes for children: Delays, insufficient follow-up, elevated caseloads all reduce prevention and response effectiveness – at the end of the line, children and families suffer first.

Exacerbation of inequalities: Areas of high need – remote communities, high-crime zones, under-resourced schools – often depend on the most stretched staff, increasing risk for both workers and clients.

Why this happens – structural drivers

No agreed safe caseload benchmarks: Without national policy limiting the number of clients per worker, workloads balloon unchecked.

Contract vs permanent employment model: Temporary contracts undermine job security, limit training investment, and reduce staff retention.

Fragmentation of agencies and roles: Social workers may sit in different ministries/divisions, with overlapping or unclear responsibilities, increasing administrative burden and role confusion.

Reactive rather than preventative funding: The sector often receives funding only post-crisis rather than to build capacity for early intervention – meaning systems operate at crisis mode rather than steady state.

Limited mental health attachments and supports: Workers are expected to respond to crisis, trauma and systemic failure without sufficient supervision, peer support or self-care infrastructure.

A glaring example of all of this? In 2018 the St Michael’s School for Boys (as a facility for male children in need of supervision) was closed. We were told it would be for six months. In 2025 it has yet to be reopened and the gap left by its closure caused significant issues which could be the result of several articles and led to many issues highlighted by the 2021 Judith Jones report.

What needs to change?

To protect both the workers and the people they serve, TT must invest in the well-being of the social workforce – not just talk about their roles.

Establish national safe-caseload standards

• For example: no more than 15-20 active high-risk family cases per social worker in child protection (international child-welfare guidance).

• Publicly monitor workloads and publish staffing ratios.

Convert contract positions into stable, permanent posts

• Provide benefits, career progression, supervision, training, peer-support and mental-health care for staff.

• This builds retention, expertise and worker well-being.

Provide structured supervision, debriefing and mental-health support

• Regular clinical supervision for social workers and counsellors exposed to trauma.

• Institutionalised debriefing, case review, peer support groups to mitigate compassion fatigue.

Invest in administrative efficiency and technology

• Reduce paperwork duplication, streamline referrals, unify case-management systems so workers spend time on people, not forms.

Prioritise prevention and early intervention

• By shifting system focus upstream (home visits, school-based supports, counselling) we reduce high-risk caseloads and relieve the backlog and burden on crises.

Recognise and value the workforce

• Launch annual recognition, professional development, investment in training and networks (for example through TT Association of Social Workers). Acknowledgement improves morale and strengthens professional identity.

Final thought: caring for the carers

Social workers, case workers, counsellors and psychologists are the frontline guardians of child safety and family recovery in TT. Yet they are being asked to operate in unhealthy conditions: too many cases, too little support, no job security.

If we are to build a truly functioning social-protection system, we must invest not only in policy and programmes, but in the human beings who carry them. They must be supported, stable, supervised and safe. Otherwise, the system will not only burn out the workers – it will fail the children.

Marlon Bascombe is the founding director and principal consultant at Caribbean Associates for Life Skills, Mediation and Management