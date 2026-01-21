West Indies lose T20 series to Afghans

West Indies' captain Brandon King. - AP PHOTO

West Indies have lost yet another series, a result they would not have liked, with the T20 World Cup just a few weeks away.

The regional team fell to a 39-run defeat to Afghanistan on January 21, falling behind 2-0 in the three-match series.

West Indies have only won one of their last six T20 series.

Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan posted a healthy 189/4 in their 20 overs.

However, it was not the best of starts. Afghanistan lost two wickets in the powerplay as Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for one to pacer Shamar Joseph and Ibrahim Zadran lost his wicket for 22, bowled by fast bowler Matthew Forde.

West Indies would have been hoping to continue taking wickets with Afghanistan 37/2 after 4.5 overs.

Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal had other ideas as the pair put on 115 for the third wicket in quick time.

The boundaries were flowing as the Windies were left searching for answers.

The batsmen combined to hit 13 boundaries in the partnership.

Atal was dismissed by Forde for 53 off 42 balls with the score 152 in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rasooli's fine innings ended when Ramon Simmonds sent him back to the pavilion for 68 off 39 deliveries.

A cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (26 not out off 13) pushed Afghanistan to 189/4.

Forde was the best bowler in terms of wickets and economy rate, bagging 2/25 in four overs.

In response, West Indies had a disastrous start as Alick Athanaze (eight), Evin Lewis (13) and Johnson Charles (duck) all fell cheaply.

At 38/3 after eight overs, West Indies needed a special innings.

Shimron Hetmyer was at his best, belting sixes for fun to keep West Indies alive.

However, as soon as West Indies got back into the contest, Hetmyer fell for 46 off 17. His knock counted one four and six sixes.

West Indies were reduced to 106/4 in the 14th over when Hetmyer was dismissed.

Opener and captain Brandon King was still there, but when he fell for an even 50 off 41 balls, the end was near.

West Indies were all out for 150 in 18.5 overs as Afghanistan sealed the series.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman snatched 4/21 in four overs.

The third and final T20 will be played on January 22 from 10.30 am TT time.

Summarised scores:

AFGHANISTAN 189/4 (20 overs) (Darwish Rasooli 68, Sediqullah Atal 53; Matthew Forde 2/25) vs WEST INDIES 150 (18.5 overs) (Brandon King 50, Shimron Hetmyer 46; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4/21, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/20, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/28). Afghanistan won by 39 runs.