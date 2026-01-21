TTPS promotes 9 senior officers

The nine newly-promoted police officers display their certificate of appointment while standing behind them are members of the TTPS executive and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, 4th from left, following a promotion ceremony at Police Admin Building, Port of Spain. - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

NINE officers were recently promoted – five to the rank of superintendent and four to the rank of senior superintendent, a TTPS press release said.

The officers received their letters of appointment at a ceremony on January 19 at the Solomon McLeod Theatre, Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander – himself a former senior superintendent of police; Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro; DCPs Junior Benjamin, Natasha George and Suzette Martin; and president of the TTPS' Social Welfare Assocaiton, Ishmael Pitt.

Pitt thanked the commissioner for what he described as “a changing the gear” within the organisation, creating opportunities for officers to advance and continue their professional journey. He also encouraged the newly-promoted officers to remain attentive to the welfare and wellbeing of their colleagues as they assume greater leadership responsibilities.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Guevarro underscored the pivotal role of leadership in the ongoing transformation of the TTPS. He noted that following years of volatility, 2025 marked a turning point for TT with a 42 per cent reduction in homicides, alongside notable declines in shootings, larcenies, and burglaries.

The commissioner attributed these gains to the commitment and sacrifices of officers who devoted significant time away from their personal lives in service of public safety.

He stated, “Your leadership has been a bridge between strategy and execution,” and urged the officers to fully appreciate “the weight of authority and the responsibility of command.” He congratulated each officer and challenged them to “lead with pride.”

Promoted to the rank of senior superintendent were:

Alva Gordon

Geoffrey Hospedales

Karen Lancaster-Ellis

Sean Dhillpaul

Promoted to the rank of superintendent were:

Mulchan Nanan

Heeraman Singh

Edgar Baird

Mark Joseph, and

Mario Robain

There are ten ranks within the TTPS including police constable (PC), corporal (Cpl), sergeant (Sgt), inspector (Insp), assistant superintendent (ASP), superintendent (Supt), senior superintendent (Snr Supt), assistant commissioner (ACP), deputy commissioner (DCP) and commissioner (CoP).

Officers from the rank of constable to inspector form the TTPS' second division, while those from the rank of ASP to CoP form the service's first division.