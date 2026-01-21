Trinidad and Tobago to slide at 2026 Winter Olympics

The TT bobsleigh team. PHOTO COURTESY SPORTT FACEBOOK PAGE - SPORTT FACEBOOK PAGE

The TT men's bobsleigh team will compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The TT athletes will participate at the games from February 6-22. The games will be held in Italy with events taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

TT will be among the field in the two-man and four-man events.

Axel Brown, Shakeel John, De Aundre John, Xaverri Williams and Micah Moore will fly the TT colours, along with coach Lee Johnston.

TT are ranked among the top 17 countries in the world.

The national athletes have been showing their potential in the last few months which have earned them qualification.

One of those creditable showings was at the Park City Leg of the North American Cup, which ran from the end of November to early December. TT finished multiple races in the top ten.

A statement by the Sport Company of TT on their Facebook page said, "Congratulations to team Trinidad and Tobago on qualifying for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games!"

Jamaica have also booked their spot at the Olympics in both the men and women's categories.