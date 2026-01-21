Trinidad and Tobago men's footballers confirmed for Fifa Series

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago senior men's head coach Dwight Yorke speaks to his players during a training session, ahead of their Concacaf Gold Cup clash, against the USA, at PayPal Park, California, on June 15, 2025. - TTFA Media

The participation of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team in the 2026 Fifa Series has been confirmed, with coach Dwight Yorke’s team set to face Gabon, southern neighbours Venezuela and the World Cup-bound Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan will play host to TT’s group, with the tourney scheduled to be played in the Fifa match windows of March and April. In total, 48 teams will compete in the Fifa Series. There will be nine men’s groups, to go along with three women’s groups. All six Fifa confederations will be represented in the series. The confirmed hosts for the men’s groups are: Australia; Azerbaijan; Indonesia; Kazakhstan; New Zealand; Puerto Rico; Rwanda and Uzbekistan, with Brazil, the Ivory Coast and Thailand to serve as hosts for the women’s matches.

Uzbekistan aside, there will be some more World Cup flavour in the Fifa Series on the men’s side, as other 2026 World Cup qualifying teams such as Australia, Cape Verde, New Zealand, and Concacaf’s very own Curacao, will also be in the tourney. TT fans surely won’t forget about Curacao in a hurry, as the latter became the smallest nation to qualify for the Fifa Men’s World Cup after topping a Concacaf final-round qualifying group which included Bermuda, TT and heavy favourite Jamaica.

For the Fifa Series, the 81st-ranked Curacao will line up against Cameroon, China, and hosts Australia. The Aussies are the highest-ranked men’s team at 27, with the sixth-ranked Brazilians sure to bring their starpower on the women’s side.

A January 19 Fifa release confirmed that “all Fifa Series 2026 encounters will be broadcast and made available to a global audience, ensuring worldwide visibility for participating teams and increasing access for fans across all regions.”

The release said the diversity of the teams in the series “reflects Fifa’s commitment to creating meaningful international bouts for representative teams of Member Associations at all stages of development.”

The release also said the Fifa Series also supports holistic development off the pitch, while being fully aligned with football’s global governing body’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, which seeks to provide national teams with opportunities for cross-confederation competition without adding to the international match calendar.

Fifa said the match schedule for the 2026 Fifa Series will be announced in due course.

Men’s groups for Fifa Series:

Uzbekistan (AFC)

Gabon

TT

Uzbekistan (host)

Venezuela

Australia (AFC)

Australia (host)

Cameroon

China PR

Curaçao

Azerbaijan (UEFA)

Azerbaijan (host)

Oman

Sierra Leone

St Lucia

Indonesia (AFC)

Bulgaria

Indonesia (host)

Solomon Islands

St Kitts and Nevis

Kazakhstan (UEFA)

Comoros

Kazakhstan (host)

Kuwait

Namibia

New Zealand (OFC)

Cape Verde

Chile

Finland

New Zealand (host)

Puerto Rico (Concacaf)

American Samoa

Guam

Puerto Rico (host)

US Virgin Islands

Rwanda (CAF) – Group A

Estonia

Grenada

Kenya

Rwanda (host)

Rwanda (CAF) – Group B

Aruba

Liechtenstein

Macau

Tanzania