Reigning open champs San Juan South start volleyball season in style

El Dorado West Secondary School compete against St Joseph Convent Port of Spain during the Secondary School Volleyball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Tacarigua on January 13, 2026. - Faith Ayoung

REIGNING boys’ open champions San Juan South Secondary got the perfect start to the 2026 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSFL) season on January 18 by registering three consecutive victories in action at the Aranguez North Secondary School.

In their first encounter, San Juan took advantage of a tardy Fatima College team en route to a straight-sets win, before getting by Presentation College Chaguanas and a Naparima College team, which also shone on the day with a pair of victories.

In the first match, Fatima were penalised for their late arrival from Mucurapo and lost the first set by default before San Juan sealed the victory by taking the second set 25-15. Presentation showed up on time for their duel with San Juan, but the latter team demonstrated their mettle by winning the first set 25-17, before cruising to a more straightforward 25-10 win to take the second set and seal the match.

In their third match, San Juan locked horns with a “Naps” team, which also started their day with wins over Fatima and Presentation. The first set was rather comfortable for San Juan as they won it 25-11, before sealing a third straight win on the day by clinching a much tighter second set 25-19.

Earlier, the boys from Naparima showed their own class as they got by Presentation 25-10, 25-18, before edging Fatima in a three-set thriller. "Naps" took the first set 25-18, before Fatima charged back to claim the second 25-17. There were thrills and spills in the decisive third set, with Naparima just holding their nerve to clinch it 15-14 to seize victory.

Fatima didn’t leave Aranguez empty-handed, as they got by Presentation in straight sets to end the day with a win and two losses. Fatima claimed the first set 25-18. And despite a spirited effort from Presentation, Fatima held on to edge the second set 25-23 to claim the overall win.

SSVL action was scheduled to continue at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua on January 21 with play in the girls’ under-15 category. International School of Port of Spain won last year’s girls’ under-15 title.