'Pres' beat 'Naps' in South battle

Brendan Boodoo - (FILE PHOTO)

BRENDAN Boodoo, who just missed out on a spot in the West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad, showed his quality to steer Presentation College San Fernando to a comprehensive 38-run win over fellow southerners Naparima College in the opening round of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premier I division.

Batting first at the Naparima school ground in San Fernando on January 20, "Pres" made a competitive 271 all out in 47.5 overs.

Boodoo, who was named as a reserve for the Under-19 World Cup currently taking place, cracked 80 off 82 deliveries batting at number three. The Presentation skipper struck six fours and one six.

It was a prolific day for Presentation's top order as openers Riyaad Mohammed and Levi Ghanny combined to put on 118 for the first wicket. After Ghanny fell for 60 off 46 balls (seven fours, three sixes), Boodoo and Mohammed added a further 82 runs for the second wicket before Mohammed fell for 73 off 75 (eight fours).

The "Naps" pair of Amrit Pittiman and Arnaldo Premchand did the bulk of the damage with 5/47 in 7.5 overs and 4/41 in ten overs, respectively.

Boodoo could not stay out of the action as the spinner grabbed 3/31 in ten overs to help limit Naparima to 233/9 in 50 overs. Aaden Owen was also a handful for Naparima, snatching 3/48 in nine overs.

Naparima captain Aadi Ramsaran, batting at number four, showed grit out in the middle with 62 off 73 balls (seven fours, two sixes) in the losing effort.

Jordan Julien's 43 runs off 50 balls and Veer Arjoon's 36 off 86 were the other bright sparks for Naparima in their pursuit of the target.

In other round one matches, Shiva Boys' Hindu College eased past Queen's Royal College (QRC) by 70 runs at the latter's home ground in a battle between two promoted teams. Vishnu Boys' Hindu College made a strong start to their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hillview College and defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas got out the blocks quickly with a 73-run victory over St Mary's College at the "Pres" ground.

Round two will be played on January 27.

Summarised scores:

PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 271 (47.5 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 80, Riyaad Mohammed 73, Levi Ghanny 60; Amrit Pittiman 5/47, Arnaldo Premchand 4/41) vs NAPARIMA 233/9 (50 overs) (Aadi Ramsaran 62, Jordan Julien 43, Veer Arjoon 36; B Boodoo 3/31, Aaden Owen 3/48). Presentation won by 38 runs.

SHIVA BOYS' HINDU 178/8 (50 overs) (Jaden Seurattan 41 not out, Justin Hamid 36; Sayid Mohammed 2/16) vs QRC 108 (46 overs) (Ckrister Campbell 19; Mickhel Sookdeo 3/19, Sajiv Ghuran 3/24, Antonio Bachoo 2/20). Shiva won by 70 runs.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE CHAGUANAS 171/9 (50 overs) (Ra'ed Ali Khan 46, Saleem Khan 37, Joshua Joseph 36; Samir Boodoo 4/22, Shaheem Khan 2/31, Varisht Ramdeen 2/34) vs ST MARY'S 98 (37.2 overs) (Ryan Yearwood 26; Daron Dhanraj 4/20, Sameer Khan 3/13, Ra'ed Ali Khan 2/26). Presentation won by 73 runs.

HILLVIEW 95 (27.5 overs) (Brian Harricharan 21, Tyler Ramroop 19; Daniel Holder 4/23, Christian Lall 4/14) vs VISHNU BOYS' HINDU 101/3 (18.5 overs) (Tariq Richards 49 not out, A Gonzales 33 not out; T Ramroop 2/22). Vishnu won by seven wickets.