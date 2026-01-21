Pregnant woman shot dead

FILE PHOTO: Police caution tape at a crime scene. -

A PREGNANT WOMAN, believed to be a Venezuelan national, was shot dead in Arouca on the afternoon of January 21 after a gunman opened fire on a group of people under a shed.

She was reportedly seven months pregnant and was pronounced dead at the Arima Hospital shortly after the incident.

According to reports, around 1 pm, the woman was sitting along Garden Road with her boyfriend and others when a gunman opened fire, hitting her. The others scattered and ran for safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No other injuries were reported, and police believe she was not the intended target.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, responded to the scene and were gathering evidence.

The motive was unclear.