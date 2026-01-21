PowerGen renews partnership with Secondary Schools Cricket League

President of the SSCL Nigel Maraj, left, signs a partnership with PowerGen on behalf of the league, along with general manager of PowerGen Ian Rogers. Looking on is curriculum officer with responsibility for cricket at the Ministry of Education Dudnath Nagessar. -

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) announced the signing of its sponsorship contract for the 2026 cricket season with PowerGen, marking an extraordinary 28th anniversary of continuous sponsorship of SSCL competitions, programmes and activities.

The season bowled off this month, including the start of the premier division I 50-over competition on January 20.

“This milestone reaffirms one of the longest-standing and most impactful partnerships in the history of school sport in TT,” a media release from the SSCL said. “For nearly three decades, PowerGen has demonstrated exemplary corporate social responsibility, standing as a beacon that lights the pathway for young male and female cricketers across the nation.”

The agreement between the SSCL and PowerGen has built the character of students over the years. “This partnership has played a critical role in the holistic development of thousands of student-athletes, using cricket as a powerful tool to promote discipline, teamwork, leadership and national pride. Through PowerGen’s unwavering support, the SSCL has been able to expand opportunities, improve programmes, and provide safe, structured environments where young people can harness their skills and talents both on and off the field.”

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the president of the SSCL Nigel Maraj said, “This contract signing represents far more than sponsorship. It represents belief – belief in our youth, belief in sport as a vehicle for development, and belief in the future of TT. For 28 years, PowerGen has stood with us, empowering generations of students through cricket.”

Cricket legends have long highlighted the value of sport in youth development. West Indies icon Sir Vivian Richards once said, “Cricket is more than a game, it is a way of life.”

That philosophy is reflected in the SSCL’s mission, where cricket serves as a platform for education, personal growth and opportunity.

Another West Indies great, Sir Garfield Sobers, said, “The game of cricket has taught me that hard work, discipline and respect are the keys to success.”

These values remain central to the SSCL’s programmes and are reinforced through PowerGen’s consistent investment in youth sport.

National hero Brian Lara also reminds young athletes that “it is not where you start, but how you finish.”

The SSCL media release added, “Through sport, students are taught resilience and perseverance – qualities that extend beyond the boundary ropes and into every aspect of life.

“As the SSCL looks ahead to the 2026 season, the league remains committed to strengthening its competitions, enhancing player development, and promoting gender inclusivity in cricket. The SSCL expresses sincere gratitude to PowerGen for 28 years of outstanding support and looks forward to another successful season of collaboration, growth, and excellence.”