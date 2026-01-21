Penny: Soon, population will say 'enough is enough'

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles addresses the Parliament on January 16. At left, is Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales, the MP for Arouca/Lopinot. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

OPPOSITION LEADER Pennelope Beckles has put the government on notice that that people will soon declare "enough is enough" as the nation comes to the realisation that the UNC hoodwinked voters into supporting them in the general election with promises after promises which were not delivered.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Arima MP had a direct message to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar: "Don't feel because you have 26 seats (in the House of Representatives) that you can do to the people as you feel!"

She said that many people voted for the UNC in the April 28 general election after being misled by Persad-Bissessar into believing that she actually cared for them.

"That Cepep and URP workers would still have their jobs after the elections. This is a government that does not care!

"I ask the population, in less than a year (after the elections) to take note. When you have KFC saying people are no longer buying fast food as they used to, businesses are closing down after the government told you that this was the best budget ever.

"MovieTowne (Tobago), Nutrien, Proman, D Bocas, Woodside, RIK on Queen Street, Port of Spain, Standards and of course...all those small bars which all closed down as bar licences moved from $1,500 to $9,000. Absolute wickedness!"

She claimed there was nothing in place to address the issue of the thousands who lost their jobs after the general election and called on the people to wake up.

"This is a government feels that Trinbagonians are stupid. How many people got a job after the government very public national recruitment drive," she asked, adding there was no data on this.

"Do not listen to the lies of this government because they will come again bearing fruits trying to convince you that you will win, when you have seen how things have collapsed in the country. Businesses closing down, prices rising, the price of natural gas has increased by 70 per cent."

And what does the government do whenever they find themselves in trouble or difficulties? "They run and blame the People's National Movement!"

"When we lost the general election, you heard people starting to complain about not getting their salaries, not getting their pension. They have no plan but what do they do? They blame the PNM."

Beckles said that as the PNM is preparing to return to government, many of these "foolish measures," which were implemented by government, will be immediately reviewed.