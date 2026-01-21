Passports, visas, and access to the world

For a long time in Trinidad and Tobago, passports and visas were treated as simple travel documents. You needed them to go on vacation, attend a conference, visit family abroad, and many others just got it as another form of ID. Once you returned home, they were placed back in a drawer and forgotten.

That way of thinking no longer fits the world we are living in.

The global environment has changed — politically, economically, and strategically — and those shifts are accelerating. We are watching borders tighten, immigration rules evolve, and countries become far more selective about who they allow access to their systems. As a small island developing state, we are often among the first to feel the downstream effects of these changes, even when they originate far beyond our shores.

We do not need to look far to see how quickly circumstances can shift. Venezuela, right next door, is a stark reminder of how geopolitical instability can reshape daily life almost overnight. On a broader level, global power struggles, sanctions, conflicts, and economic realignments are forcing countries to rethink how they protect their interests — and immigration policy has become one of the primary tools they use to do so.

In 2025 alone, we saw the US raise its visa application fees, pause immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, and — most painfully for us — the UK impose new visa restrictions on TT. The immediate reaction from some quarters was dismissive: the UK can keep their visa; we were not planning to go there anyway. That response, however, is deeply short-sighted.

In this new reality, passports and visas are no longer just about movement. They are about access.

Access to financial systems.

Access to employment markets.

Access to business infrastructure.

Access to long-term options when environments change.

Ignoring this shift does not make it go away. It simply limits our ability to respond when circumstances demand flexibility.

From travel documents to strategic tools

Today, many countries are redesigning their visa systems to attract specific types of people — skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, remote workers, students, and retirees. At the same time, traditional migration pathways are becoming more restrictive and expensive.

This creates a paradox that Caribbean citizens must understand: while some doors are closing, new doors are opening — but only for those who know where to look.

Instead of viewing passports and visas as symbols of travel or migration, we need to see them as strategic instruments. You do not need to migrate to benefit from them. You need options.

A useful way to understand this is to think in terms of pillars — different categories of access that serve different purposes.

Pillar 1: Financial and Banking Access

Some visas and residency programmes primarily unlock access to financial systems rather than jobs.

A key example is the US B1/B2 visa. Beyond travel, lawful entry allows individuals to attend conferences, hold meetings, and establish professional relationships. Being physically present also makes it possible to apply for non-resident bank accounts at institutions that require in-person verification, subject to bank policies.

Another important tool is Estonia’s e-Residency programme, which allows non-residents to register EU-based companies, open business bank accounts and access fintech platforms remotely (Wise, Stripe, etc). This is particularly valuable for professionals and small businesses operating internationally.

This pillar is about financial mobility, not employment.

Pillar 2: Transit and Global Connectivity

Some visas exist simply to keep you connected to the world.

Transit and multi-entry visas allow Caribbean nationals to move through major global hubs such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. These countries function as critical gateways for onward travel to Europe, Asia, and Africa, as well as for education, conferences, medical care, and business activity. When access to these visas is restricted, entire regions can quickly become harder, more expensive, or even impossible to reach.

For TT, visas like the US B1/B2, UK transit visas, and Canada’s ETA re not about relocation — they are about maintaining mobility. Losing them increases friction, costs, and limits opportunity.

Pillar 3: Talent and Skills-Based Visas

Many countries now offer visas designed specifically for people with in-demand skills.

Countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East are actively recruiting professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, education, creative industries, and digital services. These visas often provide legal work rights, longer stays, and access to local systems.

For graduates and professionals whose skills may outpace local market demand, these pathways offer global relevance without requiring permanent relocation.

Pillar 4: Lifestyle and Long-Term Residency Options

Lifestyle and residency visas allow individuals and families to live in another country long-term without traditional employment requirements. These visas are increasingly common in Asia, parts of Europe, and Latin America. Example: Five-year– Destination Thailand Visa.

Why this matters now

Small economies are more exposed to global shocks, policy changes, and external decisions. Limiting ourselves to one country, one economy, and one system increases vulnerability.

Passports and visas today are not about running away. They are about resilience.

They allow individuals, families, and businesses to diversify risk, access opportunity, and adapt when the world shifts — as it inevitably will.

The world has changed. How we think about access must change with it.