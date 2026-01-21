Man dead, woman injured after high-speed chase

A passer-by looks at the vehicle crashed at Bassie Street Extension, St Augustine after a high-speed chase with police on January 20. - Ayanna Kinsale

A DRAMATIC high-speed police chase on January 20, lasted minutes after the duo crashed into a drain, leaving one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Police said the chase began in Maloney shortly before 2 pm and ended minutes later at the corner of Dookiesingh Street and Bassie Street Extension, St Augustine.

Police sources have identified the driver as Joshua Samaroo, while Newsday understands the female passenger is from Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn, but she has not yet been named.

The duo was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Samaroo died while undergoing treatment, and the woman remained in critical condition up to press time.

A white Toyota Aqua, which landed in a shallow drain, was towed from the scene by police.

Officers at the scene said they were on patrol when they received information over the wireless and responded.

It is not yet known what triggered the chase, but police sources say a Glock handgun was found in the car.

Investigations are continuing.