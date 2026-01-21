Inmate recaptured in Port of Spain

Travis Curtis -

An inmate’s dash for freedom from the Port of Spain Prison was short-lived as he was captured minutes later in the capital on January 21.

A statement posted at 3.20 pm on January 21, from the Prison Service confirmed that at around 10 am, inmate Travis Curtis scaled the western perimeter wall along Pembroke Street and escaped.

“However, quick and decisive action by officers attached to the Port of Spain Prison and the Emergency Response Unit led to the prompt recapture of the escapee, at approximately 10.18 am in the vicinity of Abercromby Street, Port of Spain,” the statement said.

The statement added that police were investigating the matter to determine whether any additional charges would be added for escaping legal custody.

The Prison Service commended the officers involved for their “vigilance and professionalism” as well as members of the public for their co-operation.

Further updates are expected be provided as necessary.