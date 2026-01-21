Goodbye, Newsday

THE EDITOR: I must confess that I was very disappointed to learn of the impending closure of Newsday.

Over the past 32 years Newsday has been an institution in the TT media landscape. I am grateful to the newspaper for publishing some of my letters but more than that I believe that the paper served a pivotal purpose in keeping us informed of the happenings locally, regionally and internationally.

It is always hard to say goodbye but it is a part of life. Goodbye, Newsday.

C DENOON

via e-mail