Goodbye, Newsday
THE EDITOR: I must confess that I was very disappointed to learn of the impending closure of Newsday.
Over the past 32 years Newsday has been an institution in the TT media landscape. I am grateful to the newspaper for publishing some of my letters but more than that I believe that the paper served a pivotal purpose in keeping us informed of the happenings locally, regionally and internationally.
It is always hard to say goodbye but it is a part of life. Goodbye, Newsday.
C DENOON
via e-mail
Comments
"Goodbye, Newsday"