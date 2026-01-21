Fix unsafe roads and punish after

THE EDITOR: The recently increased traffic fines are excessive and unfair when our roads remain in poor and unsafe condition. Drivers are already burdened by the high cost of tyres and suspension repairs caused by potholes on highways and secondary roads.

Many accidents are not due to reckless driving but to poor lighting, missing warning signs, unmarked hazards, badly positioned concrete barriers, and flawed road designs, a clear example being the confusing turnabout at the Westmoorings junction.

Road safety cannot begin with punishment. The correct approach is to first fix the roads, improve lighting, instal proper signage, and correct dangerous layouts. Only then can stricter enforcement and higher fines be justified.

Anything else appears to be revenue collection rather than genuine concern for public safety.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail