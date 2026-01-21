Congrats on icons support

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin with calypso legend Timothy "Baron" Watkins. -

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Minister Michelle Benjamin and the Ministry of Culture and Community Development for their announcement regarding support for the nation’s cultural veterans. This initiative aims to ensure that these individuals receive ongoing and meaningful support, particularly during challenging times.

It is essential to support, protect, and uplift the icons and practitioners who have shaped our nation’s identity. Their contributions deserve recognition, their well-being needs to be secured, and their legacies should be preserved for future generations.

This initiative was long overdue, and I hope it will continue to be supported for many years to come.

GERALD AGOSTINI

via e-mail