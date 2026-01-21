CCJ delegation on 3-day visit to Suriname

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), led by CCJ president Winston Anderson, is on an official visit to Suriname, following an invitation extended by Justice Iwan Rasoelbaks, President of the Court of Justice of Suriname.

A CCJ release, on January 20, said the visit forms an integral part of the court’s ongoing strategic initiative to engage national judiciaries and members of government as a means of strengthening regional stakeholder engagement in accordance with the CCJ’s Strategic Plan 2025-2032.

This visit, which began on January 20 and runs to January 24, aligns with the strategic priorities of access to justice and regional impact, with a focus on expanding access and strengthening regional legal collaboration, as well as communication, stakeholder engagement, and public trust, aimed at enhancing transparency, building trust, and deepening regional relationships.

During the visit, Anderson, Justice Peter Jamadar, the CCJ's registrar and chief marshal were expected to address members of the Surinamese judiciary, bar association, parliamentarians, and other key stakeholders, including the media.

They will speak at the Congress on the modernisation of the judiciary, on matters related to the court, on January 22. Their presentations will, among other things, outline the court’s framework, operability, effectiveness, and overall institutional architecture.

In November, the CCJ concluded the court’s referral training with the Bar Association of Suriname.

This training marked the conclusion of a two-year public education campaign executed with financial support from the European Union’s 11th European Development Fund to the CCJ.

This training focused on enhancing awareness among members of the judicial, legal and business communities regarding the duty of national courts to refer questions concerning the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to the CCJ for determination in its original jurisdiction.

As part of those engagements, Anderson paid courtesy calls on Suriname's Minister of Justice, the president of the Court of Justice, and the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Anton de Kom University.

A copy of the CCJ Original Jurisdiction Rules 2024, along with the Referral Manual, which have been translated into Dutch, were also presented to the Minister of Justice, symbolising the Court’s continued commitment to deepening collaboration with the Surinamese judiciary and legal community under the Original Jurisdiction of the Court.

The CCJ said it looks forward to constructive dialogue with its Surinamese counterparts and to contributing to a deeper understanding of the court’s role in supporting judicial excellence, regional integration, and the rule of law within the Caribbean.