Building tomorrow's workforce via TVET

-

THE EDITOR: In today’s rapidly evolving world, the demand for skilled workers is more critical than ever. With societies increasingly defined by technological change, the youth of TT cannot afford to be left behind. As such, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes are not only educational pathways, but are a vital solution to economic resilience, youth employment and sustainable growth.

Economies worldwide increasingly recognize vocational training as vital to economic robustness, a lesson the Caribbean must embrace. Its workforce will be defined not only by academic credentials, but by the practical, hands-on capabilities fostered through TVET. By equipping individuals with skills across diverse sectors, from construction to information technology, TVET provides a direct pathway to employability.

Indeed, an Inter-American Development Bank study found that countries with strong TVET systems report youth employment rates 30 per cent higher than those with weaker frameworks. Moreover, TVET cultivates enterprise-driven individuals who stimulate growth through small and medium enterprises, invigorating local economies, expanding production, and creating jobs. Beyond economic outcomes, it empowers communities by fostering self-reliance, innovation, and productivity at the grassroots level.

Thus, the relevance of TVET in the 21st century is undeniable: in a rapidly evolving landscape, it enables smooth workforce transitions and equips individuals to adapt to shifting technological and industrial demands. For our nation, embracing and expanding TVET is not just an educational choice, it is an economic necessity. By investing in TVET, we invest in the potential of our young people. Their technical education can open the door to a brighter and more resilient future for TT.

Let’s champion TVET as a vital pathway for our future.

KRISTAL RAMROOP

YTEP employee