Bess Motors Ltd invest $175k into U15 Interzone tourney

Bess Motors Ltd managing director Krystal Maharaj, right, presents TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath with a $175k cheque for the upcoming U15 Youth Development Interzone Tournament. - TTCB

Bess Motors Ltd has committed $175,000 towards the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Under-15 Youth Development Interzone Tournament, which bowls off on January 28.

The sponsorship was formalised with a cheque handover by Bess Motors Ltd managing director Krystal Maharaj to TTCB president Azim Bassarath at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on January 21.

The Under-15 tournament will feature eight zonal teams — North, North East, Central, South, South West, South East, East and Tobago — split into two groups. Beyond competition, the interzone event serves as a key scouting platform ahead of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament later this year.

TTCB general secretary and attorney Henry Chase welcomed the full zonal participation, noting that it ensures young players from every corner of TT are afforded an equal opportunity to be seen and developed.

The U15 interzone, Chase said, “serves as a key gauge for national selection, offering players a pathway to represent TT at the regional level, including the West Indies Under-15 tournament.”

Chase added that the initiative plays a vital role in supporting youth sport at a critical stage of player development, as technical ability, discipline and personal values are refined.

He described the sponsorship as a long-term commitment to the game, saying that the Bess Motors Limited Under-15 tournament, “marks the continuation of a deliberate and structured investment in youth development, character building and the future of TT cricket.”

Delivering the feature address, Bassarath hailed the partnership as a landmark moment for youth cricket and corporate involvement in national sport. He praised Bess Motors Ltd for their timely intervention at such a crucial developmental level.

He added that the U15 competition historically served as a launchpad for several of TT’s finest cricketers, many of whom progressed to the Red Force senior team and went on to earn the coveted maroon cap of the West Indies.

Among them are former West Indies wicketkeeper and national captain Denesh Ramdin, T20 superstar Nicholas Pooran, the evergreen Jason Mohammed, current Red Force head coach Rayad Emrit and former national captain and spinner Imran Khan.

Bassarath also acknowledged the role played by Adrian Ali, captain of Marchin Sports Club and a Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillor, in helping to facilitate the partnership between the TTCB and Bess Motors Ltd.

“The interzone tournament is designed to build character, promote personal growth and instil discipline, while enhancing communication skills among youngsters from all seven TTCB zonal councils, including Tobago,” Bassarath said.

To ensure the 2026 edition is among the best ever staged, the TTCB has also rolled out off-field initiatives, including the training of coaches and the appointment of umpires to effectively undertake their responsibilities.

Under-15 Interzone Round One Fixtures — January 28

Group A

North vs East

South East vs South

Group B

South West vs Central

Tobago vs North East