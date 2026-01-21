Beckles: Attack on chamber, a means of ducking issues

THE Opposition Leader says the prime minister's condemnation of the Energy Chamber was a means of the government avoiding an energy conference at which harsh questions would have been asked of the government on critical issues affecting TT's energy sector.

At a press conference on January 21, Pennelope Beckles note the PM's recent comments slamming the operations of the chamber as being not in tune with or representing the interests of the energy sector.

"It is not unusual for such conferences where discussions are held on the development of the energy sector. This is the same government that boasted that the Dragon Deal is alive and the PM boasted of being willing to go to Venezuela to meet with the then-resident (Nicolas Maduro). What has happened now? When is that visit," Beckles asked.

She said that in a year when TT celebrates its 100th anniversary of being an energy producing nation, an energy conference will have no government official to expound on the government's plan and policies to take this critical sector forward.

"It was a prime opportunity for the prime minister and the energy minister to speak to the country on government's policies in terms of energy. Why is the government and the prime minister hiding from an energy conference? Why is the government afraid to speak to the public?"

Beckles said she found it very interesting that Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal – who had previously indicated his willingness to visit Venezuela to push TT's energy agenda with that country – chooses to leave the country to attend an energy conference in India at a time when the Energy Chamber is hosting its annual energy conference.

"Yuh 'fraid to stay in your own country as the minister of energy, you who were ready to go to Venezuela, but right here where you have the opportunity to tell TT about the Dragon Gas, tell us where TT is with regards to discussions with Mr Rubio (US Sec of State) on energy.

"But no, what does the PM do? Slams and attacks the energy chamber as not representing and advocating in the best interests of the energy sector."

She said what the PM had done by attacking the chamber, was cause international energy investors to lose confidence in TT.

"The PM, and her government, is running from the conference because they find themselves in a situation where having budgeted the price of oil at US$73.25, it is now US$60. You have to explain to the public how you are going to deal with the shortfall.

"You have to explain to the population that notwithstanding the fact that the Opposition warned you not to put the price at US$73.25...but you decided to do so because you know more than anybody else. So they find themselves in a situation where they are not going to be able to explain to the oil companies, to investors, to the business community, the deleterious decisions they took."

She said the government finds itself ducking this conference at a time when it announced a 70 per cent increase in the price of natural gas, by state-owned NGC, to local companies who depend on natural gas to develop goods and services.

"How are you going to tell the people in the conference how you arrived at this figure, just three months after your budget. What are you going to tell the oil industry, LNG, all who traditionally entered an agreement with the government as it relates to a preferential rate (for natural gas)."

She said Persad-Bissessar must tell the nation, which one of the manufacturers or the same energy chamber she has no respect for, did she consult with on this rise in the price of natural gas.

She said the government "mamaguyed" the population by announcing a one dollar decrease in the price per litre of unleaded gasoline at the pump, while months later, announcing a 70 per cent increase in the price of natural gas to local manufacturers which would lead to an increase in the price of related goods and services being passed on to the consumer.